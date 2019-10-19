How to Watch Southern Miss vs LA Tech Football Online Without Cable

This will be a big one for both teams that could have major implications down the road. Neither the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-1) nor the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles (4-2) have lost in the conference, and after this game, that will no longer be true.

Southern Miss vs Louisiana Tech Preview

The Golden Eagles won the last time these two teams played each other, 21-20, but that was at their home stadium. This time, Southern Miss travels to Joe Aillet Stadium in Rustin, and they’ll be playing a very stacked and explosive Louisiana Tech team.

Louisiana Tech currently has the best offense in all of Conference USA, averaging 34 points a game. Southern Miss is a few spots below them in the conference, averaging 30.5 points. Quarterback play will definitely be something to watch in this one.

The Bulldogs have a solid leader in senior quarterback J’mar Smith, who has nine touchdowns and two interceptions with a 114.1 rating when playing against teams in the C-USA. Louisiana Tech is in the top five in both rushing and passing offense in the conference, bringing a balanced attack that should be all the Golden Eagles can handle. Smith has not yet beaten Southern Miss in his career, and this game will be his last opportunity to do so.

Louisiana Tech’s defense has been a mixed bag this season. They are stronger in their secondary, and their best player, Amik Robinson, has been a huge play-maker so far. He has two defensive touchdowns in six games, and he’ll be facing a fairly accurate and talented quarterback this weekend.

The Golden Eagles are led by junior Jack Abraham, who has been incredibly efficient so far, particularly in the red zone. Abraham has 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season with an 84.9 QBR. He also has three rushing touchdowns, showcasing dual-threat abilities that are difficult to contain at times.

Defensively, The Golden Eagles will have their hands full, and they’ll have to focus on stopping the Bulldogs running game first and foremost. If they can do that, they can make it a close one. They’ll have to play better than they’ve been playing, however, as they’re giving up nearly 30 points per game.

The betting line showcases how close many feel this game will be. Southern Miss (-1) is a slight favorite due to their recent success against the Bulldogs. This game has all the makings to be a back-and-forth slugfest, and it should be a good one.