How to Watch Syracuse vs Daemen Basketball Online Without Cable

The Syracuse Orange basketball team will host the Daemen College Wildcats for an exhibition game at the Carrier Dome on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be on ACC Network Extra, which can only be watched on ESPN.com or the ESPN app. It’s not an actual TV channel.

In order to watch ACC Network Extra, you’ll need to sign in with a cable provider that includes ACC Network in the channel package. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel in your package, you can sign up for one of the following live-TV streaming services that include ACC Network, and then use those credentials to watch on the ESPN digital platforms:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand library of TV shows and movies, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including the ACC Network. If you want to keep the ACC Network for the long-term, this is the cheapest streaming service that includes it.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch Syracuse vs Daemen on ACC Network Extra live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll just need to sign in using your Hulu credentials.

Sling TV

ACC Network is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Syracuse vs Daemon on ACC Network Extra on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll just need to sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, with the upper three bundles including the ACC Network.

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch Syracuse vs Daemen on ACC Network Extra on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll just need to sign in using your PS Vue credentials.

Syracuse vs Daemen Preview

The Orange went 20-14 overall and 10-8 in ACC play in 2018-19. After a solid start to the campaign, they dropped nine of their last 15 games, including a defeat to the Baylor Bears in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Over the summer, head coach Jim Boeheim took his squad to Italy, where they swept a quartet select teams.

“We have a lot of guys that can shoot, and everybody is unselfish,” Boeheim said after his team shot 53.5% in their third victory overseas, according to The Daily Orange. “They get the balls to those guys.”

The Orange added a pair of four-star recruits — as graded by ESPN and 247Sports — over the offseason in guard Brycen Goodine and forward Quincy Guerrier.

Guerrier’s impressed the coaching staff with his physicality, drawing the start in the team’s tour opener.

“College is a physical game,” Orange assistant Adrian Autry said, according to Syracuse.com. “Most freshmen struggle with the physicality of it. I think he’s ahead of the curve because he is already physically big and strong. Now, for him, it’s to make the reads and the speed. Most high school kids — they gotta adjust to three or four things: physicality, speed and the reads. Him being physical and strong allows him to be ahead of the curve a little bit.”

Guerrier, a Montreal native, scored 9 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in his Orange debut.

“We’re trying to get him to finish on balance and not take shots off balance,” Autry said, per Syracuse.com. “Getting into the lane on balance and being able to finish through contact. Use his body. Use his strength to hold people off. It’s really more about the balance aspect of it.

“We need to work on it a little bit more. He can finish, but what he’s going to see going forward is all the athletic guys. He has to figure out how to use step-throughs and pump fakes and stuff like that. I try to simulate it in practice with a broom. Just being able to finish around the rim. Because he goes to the glass. He’s a good offensive rebounder. So we gotta make those finishes.”

The Wildcats, helmed by former Canisius Golden Griffins head coach Mike MacDonald, play in NCAA Division II’s East Coast Conference. Last season, MacDonald’s fifth year in charge, Daemen went 24-6 overall and 16-2 in conference play, reaching the D-II tournament for the first time before falling to the New Haven Chargers in the first round.