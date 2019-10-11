How to Watch ‘Temptation Island’ Season 2 Online

The successful revival of Temptation Island is back and season 2 premieres tonight, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT, on the USA channel. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the USA Network on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Viewers with cable subscriptions can watch videos and episodes online. Amazon fans can also purchase episodes of Temptation Island on the Amazon website. Whether you want individual episodes of the show, or the entire season, they are all up for purchase.

For those who want to know more information about the new season of Temptation Island, read on below.

“TEMPTATION ISLAND” SEASON 2 TIME SLOT: The general time slot for the show is from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT, but some episodes will run over in time or start late. For example, episode 2, which airs on October 17, 2019, will air from 10:01 – 11:02 p.m. ET/PT and 9:01 – 10:02 p.m. CT.

“TEMPTATION ISLAND” SEASON 2 CAST: The couples this season have been revealed and they include:

Kate Griffith and David Benavidez

Sonica Veira and Gavin Rocker

Ashley Howland and Casey Starchak

Ashley Goldson and Rick Fleur

Womens Health has reported that the hot singles include:

Tracy Ly

Toneata Morgan

Samantha Hoffman

Sam Harb

Rachel Hamel

Payton Burgess

Mia Metcalf

Melisza McPherson

Medinah Ali

Kari Nesheim

Darby Dowdell

Colleen Powers

Shawn Evans

Kareem Thomas

Kalaan “KB” Brown

Jose Rodriguez

Etay Aroshas

Dominique Price

Deac Conti

Chris Novak

Chris Grant

Ben Knobloch

Alex Angell

Aden Twer

“TEMPTATION ISLAND” SEASON 2 EPISODE 1: “The Journey Begins” is the title of episode 1 and the episode description reads, “Four couples at a crossroads arrive on Temptation Island to test their relationships.

“TEMPTATION ISLAND” SEASON 2 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 is called “The Cuffs Are Off” and its plot synopsis states, “Now separated, the couples must navigate through their newly single lifestyle.”