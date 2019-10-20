Texans vs Colts Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The race for the AFC South takes center stage as the Houston Texans head to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Texans vs Colts Preview

Deshaun Watson didn’t have his best game of the season last week, but made key plays down the stretch to help Houston lock up a 31-24 victory over defending NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Watson has shown maturity and poise beyond his 28 starts, and has become known for his postgame breakdowns of defenses. So far, he’s passed for 1,644, 12 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

“Playing that position when you have that much talent and that much ability and that much brain power, it’s all about preparation,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said. “I think he does a really good job of preparing, so when you prepare like that and you get a lot of experience and you work that hard, you’re bound to improve and get better, and that’s what he tries to do.”

The Texans were a little banged up last week, but DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, Keke Coutee and Kenny Stills are all expected to be healthy against the Colts.

“It helps a lot,” Watson said. “You can’t just double one guy, you have to really play your defense and everyone is a factor, everyone can make plays and that’s the beauty. Especially playing with this group of guys, everyone wants the ball. So, everyone is going to go and try to execute and win their matchup.”

The Colts are coming off of a bye and also beat the Chiefs their last time out as a double-digit underdog. Reinforcements are on the way too, in linebacker Darius Leonard, who has missed three consecutive games with a concussion.

“I mean, well, especially a game like this – this team is so talented on offense, right? This team has some really talented players on offense. They are smart players. You can tell that they have smart football players and physically talented players. So we need to have as many of those guys as well. Darius is one of those guys that can – when Deshaun Watson gets in the open field, Darius can make it interesting and not many guys can. So you need guys like Darius that can make it interesting.”

The Colts are 1-point favorite for the game with a listed total of 47.