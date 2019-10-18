If You Like ‘Watchmen’ You’ll Love ‘The Leftovers’: How to Watch Online

If you’re excited about Damon Lindelof’s new HBO series Watchmen, then you won’t want to miss out on his earlier HBO masterpiece: The Leftovers. From start to finish, the series was phenomenal. It’s one of the few TV series to really stick the landing in the finale, answering the most important questions and ending the series as a beautiful work of art. The series just concluded in June 2017, so it’s still fresh and relevant for today’s audience.

If you want to watch The Leftovers, here’s how.

You Can Watch on HBO Go or HBO Now

Your simplest option to start with might be HBO Go or HBO Now.

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. You don’t need a cable or satellite subscription for this one because it’s standalone. But if you’re already paying for HBO elsewhere, you won’t get this one for free. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a seven-day free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more.

If you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, you can stream via HBO GO instead and it won’t cost you any extra.

The direct link to watch The Leftovers on HBO Now is here.

HBO GO is HBO’s other streaming service. HBO GO would be your choice if you have a cable or satellite subscription that already includes HBO in the package. But unfortunately, HBO Go isn’t available with all cable companies. Some are still negotiating terms to be able to use HBO GO. So you should check before tonight to make sure that your cable company lets you access and use HBO GO to watch the documentary.

The direct link to watch The Leftovers on HBO Go is here.

You Can Also Watch on Hulu or Amazon

If HBO Go or Now aren’t good options for you, you can also watch on Hulu or Amazon. The Leftovers is not available on Netflix.

To watch on Hulu, you’ll need the HBO add-on. Regular viewers can’t watch The Leftovers here. Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show on-demand anytime. You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

To watch on Amazon, you can watch it for free if you already have an HBO on Amazon add-on (which is $14.99 a month). Or you can buy the seasons separately on Amazon for $24.99 a season (to get the HD version.) If you’re planning to binge, it would likely be more cost-efficient to watch via the add-on option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch on-demand HBO content here on the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show on-demand anytime after. You can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

The direct link to watch The Leftovers on Amazon is here.

Here’s a trailer for Season 1 of The Leftovers.

The series has three seasons, all directed by Damon Lindelof and based on Tom Perrotta’s novel (but a lot has changed from the book.) Now Lindelof’s bringing that same creativity to Watchmen. The description for The Leftovers reads: “After two percent of the world’s population inexplicably vanishes, those left behind grapple with what’s next. Based on the novel by Tom Perrotta and co-created by Damon Lindelof.”