UFC 243 Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch Online

A welterweight bout between Jake Matthews and Rostem Akman will serve as the finale of the preliminary fights at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia.

The early prelims (6:15 p.m. ET) will be exclusively on ESPN+, while the second preliminary card (8 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN2. Here’s how to watch a live stream of all the preliminary fights online:

The second preliminary card will be televised on ESPN2

UFC 243 Prelims Preview

This will be Akman’s second fight with the promotion, and first with a full camp to prepare. In his UFC debut, he stepped in a week ahead of UFC Fight Night 153 to replace Bartosz Fabinski against Sergey Khandozhko, who won via a unanimous decision following three rounds.

Before joining the UFC, the 27-year-old Swede went 6-0 as a pro, with five knockouts and a submission.

“I want to finish my fights, especially as a pro because it is important to have an exciting fighting style to make a living from MMA,” Akman said ahead of his first pro fight in April 2017, according to IMMAF.com. “I will start knocking people down now.”

Matthews enters the bout with a 14-4 record as a pro and a 7-4 mark in the UFC.

The 25-year-old Australian snapped a three-fight winning streak his last time out, succumbing to Anthony Rocco Martin’s anaconda choke at UFC Fight Night 142 in Adelaide.

“I think it’s a good fight just to get back on track, get back into the win column,” Matthews said of his meeting with Akman, according to UFC.com. “He’s in the UFC for a reason, he’s a tough guy. Is he the caliber of guy that I’ve fought before? No. But in saying that, I’m going in there as if I’m fighting a world champion, like I always do. So, to me, he’s the toughest guy in the world. It’s a good fight, mentally. If they brought out a big-name guy, nerves might be racking up a little bit more. The goal for this one is just to get a nice, quick finish. Put the statement out that I’m still here, still active, still getting wins.”

He added: “It’s hard not to get even more pumped up, when you’ve got 60-odd thousand Aussies screaming — and they’ll all be screaming for me — it’s hard not to get motivated for that.”

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on PPV)

Robert Whittaker (champion) vs. Israel Adesanya (interim champion), middleweight

Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker, lightweight

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergey Spivac, heavyweight

Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima, welterweight

Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan de Castro, heavyweight

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Jake Matthews vs. Rostem Akman, welterweight

Callan Potter vs. Maki Pitolo, welterweight

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Brad Riddell, lightweight

Megan Anderson vs. Zairh Fairn dos Santos, women’s featherweight

Early Preliminary Card (6:45 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Nadia Kassem vs. Ji Yeon Kim, women’s flyweight

Khalid Taha vs. Bruno Silva, bantamweight