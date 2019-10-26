Maia vs Askren Live Stream: How to Watch UFC Singapore Online

Welterweights Ben Askren and Demian Maia will meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night 162 at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

UFC Fight Night Singapore 2019 Preview

Askren (19-1-1 in MMA, 1-1 in the UFC), the former ONE and Bellator welterweight champ, suffered the first defeat of his MMA career in his last bout, succumbing to a Jorge Masvidal flying knee five seconds into their UFC 239 meeting in July.

In the lead-up to his bout with Maia, the 35-year-old Askren said he wouldn’t be afraid to go to the mat with one of the best grapplers in MMA history.

“I don’t have any fear of that,” Askren said, according to MMA Fighting. “That being said, I’m preparing for everything because I can’t be as aggressive with my takedown attempts. With Robbie [Lawler] or Jorge [Masvidal], I didn’t really feel like there was any danger in making poor takedown attempt where as with Demian Maia, if I make a poor takedown attempt, I think I could pay for that.

“You’ve got to have good takedown attempts and good takedown execution. If I can’t execute that, we might have to spend a little bit more time on the feet and that’s not a big deal either.”

The 41-year-old Maia (27-9, 21-6) snapped a three-fight losing streak in February, stopping Lyman Good with a rear-naked choke in the first round of their UFC Fight Night 144 scrap. He followed that with a majority decision win over Anthony Rocco Martin at UFC on ESPN 3 in June.

Maia’s bout with Askren was to be the last on his UFC contract, but after the victory against Martin, he and the UFC agreed on an extension that’ll keep him with the promotion into 2020.

“I know in my training how I feel, so I will be the first one to know when my performance is getting worse and if I feel that, I’m not going to fight any more because I don’t want to go out there just for the money,” Maia said, according to the UFC’s official website. “I want to go out there because I want to be competitive and I want to win. I know how my body is.”

He added: “You never know what life will bring to you, but my goal is to fight this one and win, of course, then do a couple more fights before I retire from my competitive career. I have many other plans that I keep holding off on because I’m not able to give them full attention because I’m a professional athlete, so my main goal is to be ready to do my best in the fights.”