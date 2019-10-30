USA vs Japan U17 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The United States will take on Japan in FIFA’s U-17 World Cup Wednesday at Esstadio Kleber Andrade in Cariacica, Brazil. The United States fell in their first match of the tournament, while Japan won handily.

USA vs Japan U17 World Cup Preview

The United States will be looking to rebound after a disappointing early 4-1 loss to a surprising Senegal team. Gianluca Busio got the United States off to a quick start with an early goal, but the team unraveled in the latter half, allowing three goals in the match’s final 20 minutes. The goal was Busio’s eighth international goal at the U-17 level, and he will clearly be one of the key players for the Americans against a very tough Japan team.

The United States were held to just three shots on goal against Senegal, and that cannot happen again if they want to compete in this tournament. Their own keeper had a difficult time batting away all the shots that were fired at him in the team’s first match. U.S. goalkeeper Damian Las saw a whopping 21 shots fired at his goal against Senegal, and he will have his hands full against a very strong overall Japanese team. He’ll need a big assist from his defense.

Japan seems to be the clear favorite in this match. They won their first match of the Cup against Netherlands, and they did so in a dominating fashion from start to finish. Forward Yamato Wakatsuki scored two goals while Jun Nishikawa scored his team’s third to secure a 3-0 shutout. Wakatsuki is the team’s star, and he could have a big match against a reeling U.S. squad.

Japan handily took care of a Netherlands squad that entered the tournament as a favorite, being a reigning European Championship team. Japan held them to zero shots on goal throughout the entire first half of the match, and the Netherlands team never found their footing after their slow start.

Rules stipulate that the top two teams in each of the six U-17 World Cup groups will advance to the final Round of 16, as will the top four ranked third-placed teams. The United States will need a win here if they want to stay competitive with Senegal and Japan in their group. The U.S. team is currently placed third out of four teams in its group, while Japan is in second place. The United States are 0-2 when facing Japan in U-17 World Cup history.