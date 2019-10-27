USA vs Senegal U17 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The United States will take on Senegal when the FIFA U-17 World Cup kicks off Sunday at Estadio Kleber Jose de Andrade in Cariacica, Brazil.

In the US, the game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA vs Senegal on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA vs Senegal on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA vs Senegal on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

USA vs Senegal U17 World Cup Preview

An event that takes place every two years, the 2019 U-17 World Cup will feature players who were born on or after January 1, 2002. It features 24 nations who have been divided into six groups, each housing four teams. The United States and Senegal are both in Group D, and they will face off Sunday afternoon. The winners of each group move on to the next round, so each match will be crucial.

The United States will be led by forward/midfielder Gianluca Busio, who has the most professional experience ever for a US player in a U-17 World Cup. Busio has played 29 games with MLS’s Sporting Kansas City, and he will bring invaluable leadership and experience to this United States team. Head coach Raphael Wicky has assembled a solid group of young professionals for this squad.

Busio will be joined by forward Griffin Yow, who also plays professionally with D.C. United, and Ricardo Pepi, who also plays professionally with FC Dallas. Together with Busio, the three teamed up for a combined 12 goals at the Concacaf U-17 Championship. They will be a pivotal core of players to watch on this U.S. team, and in this match. Gio Reyna, son of United States soccer legend Claudio Reyna, will also be a scoring threat for the Unites States team.

Senegal have never played in a U-17 World Cup before. They were given a spot in the tournament after Guinea was disqualified for using age-ineligible players, but that doesn’t mean they will be a complete pushover team in this tournament. They took third in Group B at the 2019 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations, although that about highlights their tournament resumé.

Senegal will be led by midfielder Ibrahim Sy, who is on the books at Reims in Ligue 1. He will be joined by Samba Diallo and Aliou Balde, two other notable scoring threats for Senegal. They’re a long shot to be sure, but upsets happen every day.

The United States team has a 17-8-5 international record since December of 2017. They also had a strong showing this May at the Concacaf U-17 Championship, losing to a very good Mexico team in the finals. They made it to the quarterfinals in the 2017 U-17 World Cup before being eliminated by England, who went on to win the Cup that year.