How to Watch 49ers vs Rams Online Without Cable

The undefeated 49ers have their eyes on the NFC West title since 2012 as they host their division rival Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

49ers vs Rams Preview

Coming off of a thorough 31-1 thrashing of the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, the 49ers are riding high. However, with the Rams and Seahawks still lurking, there’s no rest on laurels just yet.

First up for San Francisco is a matchup with L.A., which has dominated the game since Sean McVay took over in 2017.

“We’ve been fortunate to have some success over the last couple of years, specifically in our division,” McVay said. “But every single game represents a chance to rewrite the narrative.”

Third-year 49ers skipper Kyle Shanahan is looking forward to hopefully collecting some win to balance his record against the Rams.

“Hopefully we can get that rivalry coming back,” Shanahan said. “I look forward to playing the Rams every time we get a chance to. I know they are a good team and it’s always a challenge for us. I’ve been in the NFL for a while and we’ve played against a lot of teams. I know that the Rams have been at the top of our division these two years and have had two great years. We are trying to get to where they’ve been. I know it’s a big challenge for us this week. Everyone is talking about our record, but we are four games into the season. It’s only four games which doesn’t mean much. It’s our first game in, the division and the best way to get to the playoffs is to win your division. That starts on Sunday.”

The story of the week for the Rams is the health of Todd Gurley, who will miss the game with a bruised left thigh. L.A. signed running back John Kelly to the active roster with their All-Pro out and Malcolm Brown is expected to make his second career start.

“He’ll always be able to communicate that honestly with us,” McVay said earlier this week. “We’re a better team when we do have Todd Gurley, but if he’s not feeling right, then that’s where you have the confidence in the other guys to step up.”

Gurley, once an MVP candidate last season, has seen a reduced workload this season. His just 78 touches through the first five weeks was a big change since last season, and he’s gained 270 yards on 64 carries.

Much had been made about the fifth-year running back’s knee, but he insisted everything is fine.

“Figuring out and kind of continuing to get to know what’s going to be the best way for this offense and this season for us to really be the most efficient week in and week out,” McVay said when asked about his team’s offensive identity. “That’s definitely been something that we’re working through.”

San Francisco is a 3-point underdog against the Rams, with a total of 50.5.

