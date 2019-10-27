How to Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell All Pt. 1 Online

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3 “Couples Tell All” special airs tonight at 8/7c on TLC. The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “the couples must part ways, but not all couples handle the distance well. Then host Shaun Robinson sits down with the cast for a deep dive into the details of their most intense moments this season.” Part 2 of the finale special airs on Monday, October 28 at the same time, instead of the usual Sunday slot, so make sure you don’t miss the second half tomorrow!

Tonight’s Episode is the First of a Two-Part Special

Tonight’s episode is the first of the two-part “Couples Tell All” special. The final episode will air shortly before Part 1, so fans will get to see the season 3 couples say goodbye to each other as the American partner heads back to the states.

The promo above shows Benjamin saying goodbye to Akinyi, who breaks down in tears when he leaves. Another clip gives fans an idea of what drama they can expect from the Tell All, including a big reveal from Tom that shocks Darcey.

Host Shaun Robinson notes that Tom was engaged twice before he started dating Darcey, and she apparently didn’t know about his previous engagements, because the reality star looks surprised and taken off guard at the news.

Another clip sees a surprise guest show up to the Tell All reunion, so viewers definitely have a lot to look forward to over the next two days. Fans will just have to tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch the finale episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to see how each of their love stories plays out. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

