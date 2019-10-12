How to Watch Alabama vs Texas A&M Online Without Cable

Alabama and Heisman hopeful Tua Tagovailoa will look to keep their perfect record intact as they hit the road to take on Texas A&M on Saturday at College Station.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Preview

The top-ranked Crimson Tide have took unstoppable so far this season, riding the hot hand of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Heisman candidate has been stellar so far this season, passing for 1,718 yards and 23 touchdowns. He has not thrown an interception.

But Alabama isn’t taking the trip to College Station lightly. A road game in the SEC against a top 25 opponent isn’t anything to scoff at. After all, the only two losses the Aggies have suffered are to Clemson and Auburn. And after all, Texas A&M skipper Jimbo Fisher is part of Nick Saban’s coaching tree, so he’ll have a little insight into the Alabama machine.

“Obviously a tremendous challenge for us. We go to Texas A&M and play in College Station. Tough place to play. Very good team. Jimbo’s done a great job with his team. They’ve had a tough schedule so far, but they’ve played extremely well. It’s important for us to stay focused and have the discipline in our preparation so that we can stay focused and execute in the game in a challenging environment. I think their quarterback has played extremely well. They’ve got good skill guys. They’ve got good balance on offense. They’ve played really well on defense. They’ve got really good specialists. All in all, this is a really good team from top to bottom.”

The duo coached together at LSU and Saban was very complimentary when asked about Fisher and when they first met.

“I had a lot of respect for Jimbo. We’re from the same area so I always knew who he was. I remember when he was at Cincinnati, they played at Ohio State and sort of put up some big numbers against them relative to his offense and his play-calling ability,” Saban said. “So I was always impressed with him and in working with him for those years and meeting him for the first time, he certainly didn’t disappoint. I always thought he would be a great head coach.”

Fisher knows his team faces an uphill battle against the top team in the country. He’s not denying that. But if the Aggies want to have any kind of chance, they have to slow down Tua.

“You have to challenge (Tua),” Fisher said at his regular weekly press conference. “You can’t just be in the same thing all the time, you have to challenge and mix it up and hopefully do it. Maybe you can bat some balls, get some balls. But any quarterback is different when you hit him, get some great coverage and turn guys loose and get some hits on the quarterback, because I don’t care who you are, when you get hit, you get affected in every thing you do. He’s as good as there is in college football and is an outstanding player.”

Alabama is a whopping 17-point favorite for the game with a total of 61 points.