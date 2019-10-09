How to Watch American Horror Story Season 9 Episode 4 Online

American Horror Story: 1984 airs tonight at 10/9c on FX. The synopsis for season 9 episode 4, titled “True Killers,” reads, “Mr. Jingles closes in on the one who got away as the counselors rally to escape Camp Redwood.” If you are hoping to watch the newest episode but do not have a cable subscription or FX added on to your cable package, there are still plenty of ways to watch the show online. Read on for details.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of FX on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

FX is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes FX.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including FX.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Mr. Jingles Finally Confronts Margaret on Tonight’s Episode

Last week’s episode, titled “Slashdance,” revealed some pretty big plot twists involving several main characters, and also included a few significant deaths. You can read a detailed recap of the episode below, but know that this article will contain some big spoilers! So quit reading now if you aren’t caught up.

“Slashdance” ended on a cliffhanger after Montana revealed that she was the one who sent the Night Stalker after Brooke. In a crazy turn of events, Ray left Montana behind in the woods when they come face-to-face with the Night Stalker, and just as viewers thought he was going to murder Montana, she started kissing him passionately. She then asks him why Brooke isn’t dead yet (gasp!).

Tonight’s episode will give viewers a chance to see how Montana and the Night Stalker actually met and started plotting to murder Brooke. It’s unclear just how involved Montana is with his serial murdery ways, but tonight’s episode will hopefully give us a better idea of why she wants Brooke killed and why she and the Night Stalker are teaming up together to wreak havoc to unsuspecting victims across California.

The promo above also shows Mr. Jingles finally confronting Margaret about reopening the camp, so Margaret herself may be joining our weekly roundup of deaths tonight. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens by tuning in tonight at 10/9c to catch “True Killers” on FX. In the meantime, check out a full recap of last week’s episode below.

READ NEXT: AHS 1984 Spoilers: Who Dies on Episode 3 Tonight? [Live Death Recap]

