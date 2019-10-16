How to Watch American Horror Story Season 9 Episode 5 Online

American Horror Story: 1984 airs tonight at 10/9c on FX. The synopsis for season 9 episode 5, titled “Red Dawn,” reads, “As twilight broaches, the survivors brace for a final brawl.” If you are hoping to watch the newest episode but do not have a cable subscription or FX added on to your cable package, there are still plenty of ways to watch the show online. Read on for details.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of FX on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

FX is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes FX.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including FX.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

(WARNING! Some MAJOR American Horror Story SPOILERS ahead, so turn back now if you’re not caught up to tonight’s episode!)

Tonight’s Episode Will Continue the Saga of Mr. Jingles, The Resurrected Night Stalker & Montana’s Vendetta Against Brooke

Last week’s episode ended on a shocking cliffhanger, after the Night Stalker was resurrected at the end of the episode. For those who need a recap, earlier in the episode, the Night Stalker and Mr. Jingles were involved in a brutal, violent brawl, before Mr. Jingles picked the Night Stalker up by the throat and put his head through a tree branch, killing him instantly. However, some mysterious supernatural magic brought the serial killer back to life, much to Fake Rita’s horror, which we believe is likely connected to the appearance of the dead former campers.

Tonight’s episode will also see Mr. Jingles and Margaret face off after she admitted to framing him for the murders she committed 14 years ago. The promo above sees Mr. Jingles grab Margaret by the throat, saying “I’m going to rip you apart,” while Montana hasn’t let the Night Stalker’s death deter her from seeking revenge on Brooke. She can be seen knocking her out with a metal pipe in the preview above, saying “it’ll all be over soon.”

Another clip shows Rita admitting to letting Mr. Jingles loose, much to Xavier’s dismay. “You did this to me?” Xavier shouts at Rita. “Look at my face! It’s your fault I’ll never be on the cover of TV Guide!” He then lunges at her with a knife, so fans have plenty of shocking twists and turns and likely even more slasher bloodshed to look forward to tonight.

Tune in Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX to see how it all unfolds. In the meantime, you can read a full recap of last week’s episode below, and check out a few of our favorite fan theories here.

