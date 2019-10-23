How to Watch American Horror Story Season 9 Episode 6 “Episode 100” Online

American Horror Story: 1984 airs tonight at 10/9c on FX. The synopsis for season 9 episode 6, titled “Episode 100,” reads, “With the horrors of the night behind them the survivors deal with the fallout of their choices.” If you are hoping to watch the newest episode but do not have a cable subscription or FX added on to your cable package, there are still plenty of ways to watch the show online. Read on for details.

Tonight’s Episode Celebrates 100 Disturbing, Bloody Episodes of AHS

Tonight’s 100th episode will celebrate nine years of endless scares, twisted characters, disturbing plots and some of the sickest, most murderous and bloody storylines on modern cable television. (Warning! Spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you’re not caught up!)

“Episode 100” will pick up where last week’s episode left off, which saw nearly ever main character killed off in the end (primarily by Margaret). However, the final scene involving the Night Stalker and Mr. Jingles left us somewhat confused on why the two dead murderers were allowed to leave Camp Redwood when the rest of the counselors were stuck on the campgrounds forever, so we hope tonight’s episode explains what’s going on with their story.

The promo above gives viewers a tiny clip of every season prior to this one to celebrate the 100th episode. Knowing American Horror Story, the showrunners will likely drop some crazy plot twist or bring back characters from old seasons to celebrate the groundbreaking episode, or else find a way to connect 1984 to the other seasons, which is something viewers wait anxiously for each season.

It looks like Montana is enjoying the afterlife, as she is seen luring other helpless victims to their deaths in the preview for tonight’s episode. Xavier seems to be on the same page as Montana, telling his fellow dead friend Ray that “being bad feels really good.” Ray doesn’t seem to be enjoying his eternal life at Camp Redwood as much as the other two, and he tells them both that they can’t kill every person who wanders through the camp. Both Xavier and Montana laugh and say “yes, we can,” so it looks like the bloodbath has just begun at Camp Redwood.

Tune in Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX to see how it all unfolds. In the meantime, you can read a full recap of last week’s episode below, and check out a few of our favorite fan theories here.

