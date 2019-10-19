How to Watch Appalachian State vs Louisiana Monroe Football

Appalachian State is back in the Top 25 and their first game this season as a ranked team will come against a Sun Belt Conference foe in Louisiana-Monroe.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of most Appalachian State and Sun Belt football games every week, other college football and live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch App State vs ULM live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

UL Monroe vs Appalachian State Preview

The undefeated Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) come into Saturday’s game with the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (3-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) riding the third-longest active winning streak in FBS (11).

The Mountaineers will be riding high this weekend for their homecoming, as they will be hosting a football game for the first time as a Top 25 team.

The last time Appalachian State cracked the top 25, they were knocked off less than a week later by 20 on the road at the hands of Georgia Southern last year.

The Mountaineers’ No. 24 is the highest that a Sun Belt Conference team has ever been ranked.

Appalachian State’s first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz is downplaying his team’s ranking this week.

“I think myself and the coaching staff and the leaders have reminded them that it really doesn’t matter because last year when we were ranked, we were ranked for five days,” Drinkwitz said. “… Within this room, within our locker room (we know) they don’t give us 24 extra points (for being ranked), so we’re not really worried about it.”

Appalachian State is coming off a 17-7 win last week at Louisiana-Lafayette in what was a rematch of last season’s Sun Belt championship game.

Since joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2016, the Mountaineers are 23-3 in conference play.

Louisiana-Monroe comes into Saturday’s game as the Sun Belt West leader, fresh off a 24-14 win against Texas State.

The Warhawks’ junior running back Josh Johnson is seventh in the nation in rushing yards with 712.

Two years ago, UL Monroe’s now-senior QB Caleb Evans threw for 403 yards and five scores in a 52-45 shootout win over Appalachian State.

WEATHER:

Saturday’s forecast calls for a wet, chilly fall afternoon in Boone, NC, with occasional rain and a high of 53 degrees. Temperatures will dip into the 40s during the game.

ODDS:

Appalachian State -15.5

Over/Under: 66