How to Watch Austin Peay vs Southeast Missouri State Football Online

The Austin Peay Governors football team will host the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in Ohio Valley Conference play on Saturday at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Southeast Missouri State vs Austin Peay Preview

The Governors last played two weeks ago, besting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 52-33 at home in their OVC opener to improve to 3-2 on the season.

Austin Peay had lost 12 straight matchups with the Gamecocks.

The Governors outgained Jacksonville State 466-363 and dominated in the turnover battle, securing four takeaways while relinquishing none.

Two of those turnovers came courtesy of Governors defensive back Kordell Jackson, who picked off Gamecocks redshirt junior quarterback Zerrick Cooper in the first and second quarters.

“He is, pound for pound, one of the best football players I’ve ever been around,” Austin Peay first-year head coach Mark Hudspeth said of Jackson, according to The Leaf-Chronicle. “He’s one of the best in the country. We ought to put this guy up for the Heisman. I’m dead serious. He ought to be up for the national player of the year.”

Hudspeth added: “Give me someone else who has done better (than Jackson). If someone has performed better than (Jackson), be sure to let me know.”

Entering the bye week, the junior led OVC players in interceptions (4) and was tied with three others for the most picks among FCS defenders.

“It’s always about the team,” Jackson said, per The Leaf-Chronicle. “It can’t be just about me. I mean, being a corner, you think selfishly sometimes, but at the end of the day, if I’m helping the team win, I’m doing my job.”

He added: “If they don’t throw to me, that’s OK. I see that as a win for our defense. I mean, I love to be challenged, but if we are forcing teams to look away from me, that means more opportunities for my teammates to make plays. If we’re making big plays, we’re winning.”

Southeast Missouri State edged the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 43-37 in double overtime to open their conference schedule last week, improving to 3-2 on the year.

Redhawks redshirt senior wideout Kristian Wilkerson made five catches for 124 yards. Sophomore wide receiver Aaron Alston caught a 9-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and added a 26-yard grab. Wilkerson and Alston rank fourth and 11th in receiving yards among OVC players.

“You see them have so many opportunities to go up and get it because I trust them, and they continuously go up and get it successfully,” Redhawks redshirt senior quarterback Daniel Santacaterina said of the receiver duo, according to the Southeast Arrow. “It’s nice as a quarterback to have those two guys.”