How to Watch ‘Basketball Wives’ Season 8 Reunion Online

Basketball Wives returns for its season eight reunion tonight. The reality series follows cast members as they navigate their celebrity lifestyles and the drama that materializes between them. They also have to fend off groupies and admirers of their NBA star husbands. The season eight reunion airs tonight at 8/7c.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch new episodes of Basketball Wives live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

VH1 is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Basketball Wives episodes as they air on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Philo TV

VH1 is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Basketball Wives episodes live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later.

Additionally, episodes of Basketball Wives can be watched on VH1’s website. You’ll need a cable log-in to watch every episode, but if you don’t have that, you can sign up for Philo and use those credentials to watch on VH1’s platforms.

Sling TV

VH1 is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Basketball Wives episodes live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘Basketball Wives’ Season 8 Reunion Preview

The synopsis for the season eight reunion reads, “Jennifer clears up what she said about Shaunie’s relationship with her ex; Feby calls Jackie out on a lie; OG is forced to make a decision.” The second part of the reunion will air on October 16.

The cast members who are set to appear on the season eight reunion include Malaysia Pargo, Shaunie O’Neal, Evelyn Lozada, Jennifer Williams, Kristen Scott, OG, Ferby, and Jackie Christie. Tami Ronan previously told the Jasmine Brand that she would appear on “one more episode, then the reunion & that’s a wrap.” But Tami didn’t show for the taping, and it remains unclear as to why.

There was additional drama with cast member OG Chijindu. Starcasm reports that producers feared Chijindu’s inclusion, so they arranged for her to teleconference into the reunion from a secure room backstage. The alleged reason for this precaution is because of the drama that Chijindu has caused among the rest of the cast, and concerns that there could be a verbal of physical altercation if she were to be at the reunion in person. could be attacked verbally or physically by some of those castmates should things get heated.

Evelyn Lozada is suing the producers of Basketball Wives because of accusations made against her that she’s a racist. She told TMZ that OG Chijundi called her a racist, and that the claims have led her to loose several endorsement deals. “Nobody watches you harder than the people that can’t stand you.” she wrote on social media. “Wow so now black women are monkeys. Everyone boycott this trash box you are disgusting.”