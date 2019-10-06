How to Watch Broncos vs Chargers Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Chargers will look to climb above the .500 mark as they host the winless Denver Broncos in a AFC West divisional matchup on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Chargers on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Chargers on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Denver and Los Angeles) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Chargers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Denver and Los Angeles) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Chargers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Chargers on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Chargers and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Broncos vs Chargers Preview

Melvin Gordon suited up last week, but didn’t receive a carry in the Chargers’ 30-10 win over the Dolphins last week. That should change against the Broncos, as the former first round pick is expected to get his first complement of work since his extended holdout.

“He looks good. It’s great to have him back,” Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt said of Gordon. “You never know when a player has been out like that for a while what the chemistry is going to be like once he comes back. I give Mel a lot of credit. He has handled it really well. He’s done a nice job in how he has interacted with the team and gone about his business. He’s genuinely excited to be back.”

But Gordon will have some company in the backfield. When he missed the first three games of the season, Austin Ekeler stepped up. The third-year back is fifth in the NFL in total scrimmage yards (490) and leads all non-kickers in scoring with six touchdowns (36 points). Gordon said he knows there will be a carry split, but he’s not 100 percent sure how it will work.

“I don’t really know, but I’m eager to find out,” Gordon said. “I think it will be a lot of me and Austin flipping — me going in, and then him going in — flip-flopping. We’ll be splitting the ball a lot.

“I know people think I’m going to get 20 carries, but I didn’t really get 20 carries a game last year when I was in. I just kind of made the best of the small amount of carries that I got. We’ve got so many players, the ball goes around to everybody, so you’re kind of licking your chops when you get your turn.”

The Chargers were able to bounce back last week after consecutive tough losses to the Lions and Texans. They need to keep winning if they want to keep pace with the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

Meanwhile, the Broncos just need to show any sign of life. The team is 0-4 under first year head coach Vic Fangio, two of those losses coming by just two points.

“You have to go through hard times,” he said. “For example, we were struggling in the red zone at first. Now we’re starting to get the groove of it. You have to punch through. Once you can get through, once you get that first win, everything starts to roll. That’s just kind of how the NFL is. You just need some kind of momentum to go your way and what better time than a divisional game versus the Chargers there and get a win like we did last year and start rolling from there.”

The Chargers are 6-point home favorite for the game, which has a listed total of 44.5.

READ NEXT: How to Watch All Chargers Games Without Cable in 2019