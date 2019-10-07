How to Watch Browns vs 49ers Online Without Cable

The San Francisco 49ers (3-0) will put their undefeated record on the line and look to stay atop the NFC West they host the Cleveland Browns (2-2) in primetime on Monday Night Football.

Browns vs 49ers Preview

San Francisco is one of just two undefeated undefeated teams in the NFL, the Patriots being the other. However, wins over the Buccaneers, Bengals and Steelers — who have a combined 3-12 record — don’t have everyone quite convinced that the 49ers will be a juggernaut this season.

“A lot of people on this team don’t get credit they deserve, so Monday we’re going to showcase that,” 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin said.

The Niners gave the Steelers every chance to beat them before their bye week, turning it over a whopping five times. However, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis with 1:15 remaining to clinch the win.

“It’s never perfect,” cornerback Richard Sherman said after the game. “We didn’t play perfect today but our record is perfect.”

Garoppolo has thrown an interception in every game this season. He’s collected 739 yards and 5 touchdowns to go with 4 interceptions.

“What I like about him is he knows, and we all feel the same, that you’ve got to do everything you can to avoid a turnover. Just sitting there and holding onto the ball, it’s very tough to win that way also,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He’s very cognizant of it. Bad things do happen. I do like that he’s still not scared to let it rip. When it goes into last week and stuff or two weeks ago, I know we had a ton of turnovers, but two of his throws I thought were decent throws, they just got tipped and the center-quarterback exchange and the two fumbles. I know we had a lot of them last week, but I didn’t blame Jimmy for any of them.”

The Browns were clicking last week in a blowout of their rival Baltimore Ravens. It was the first game in Browns history they had a 300-yard passer (Baker Mayfield), 150-yard rusher (Nick Chubb) and 150-yard receiver (Jarvis Landry), according to Elias Sports Bureau. And on top of the big performances, head coach Freddie Kitchens added wrinkles to the offense that had the fanbase initially excited when he took over — whether that be an option play between Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, or a deep pass from OBJ.

It was by far the best game of the season for Baker Mayfield, who showed poise in the pocket and trust in his offensive line. The former No. 1 overall pick completed a season high 66.7% of his passes for 342 yards and one touchdown.

The 49ers are currently listed as 5-point favorites for the game with a total of 47 points.