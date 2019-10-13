How to Watch Bucks vs Wizards Preseason Game Online Without Cable

The Washington Wizards will host the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA preseason play on Saturday.

Bucks vs Wizards Preseason Preview

The Bucks are 3-0 in the preseason, having logged victories over, in order, the Chicago Bulls, the Utah Jazz, and the Dallas Mavericks.

Shooting guard Kyle Korver, who over the offseason joined Milwaukee on a one-year contract, made his Bucks debut against the Jazz on Wednesday.

A 42.9 shooter from 3-point range for his career, Korver is 4-of-5 from downtown across two preseason games. He’s already become a favorite target of Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP.

“Having Kyle on the team is a weapon,” Antetokounmpo said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Especially when coming down in transition and you’re able to locate him, you got to pass the ball. If he’s open, you got to pass the ball.

“He’s one of the best shooters to ever play the game. Obviously, I have to keep my head up, not just looking for Kyle, looking for everybody.”

Antetokounmpo added: “What I learned (Wednesday) is whenever I drive the ball, he moves. (That’s) something I didn’t know about him. When you’re in training camp, you’re not always on the same team. You don’t always get to play a lot of minutes with him.

“He moves … I’ve got to keep my head up and pass it so he can go get it. Because if I pass it to where he is at the time, it’s going to be a bad pass.”

The Wizards improved to 2-1 in the preseason on Friday, beating the New York Knicks 115-99 on the road.

Washington held New York to 39% shooting from the field and 29% from deep, helping them to 23 turnovers. The Wizards shot 46.3% from 3-point range and 44.9% overall.

“I thought we created a lot of opportunities to get out in transition and get easy buckets,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said after the victory, according to the team’s official website. “It gave us confidence on the offensive end by playing good defense and we were swarming all over the floor, playing to our identity, to be a scrappy basketball game.”

All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 21 points in just 18 minutes, shooting 8-of-14 from the field and adding 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Washington’s bench combined for 60 points.

“The second unit did a good job coming in, we got a boost,” Beal said, per the team’s site. “(Davis) Bertans did a good job of making shots, him and J-Mac (Jordan McRae). They were pretty much controlling the whole second unit. We went on that run, it was really on defense, getting stops.”