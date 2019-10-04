How to Watch Capitals vs Islanders Online Without Cable

The New York Islanders will open their 2019-20 season by hosting the Washington Capitals at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Friday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be on either MSG+ (local viewers in Islanders market), NBC Sports Washington (local viewers in Capitals market) or ESPN+ (everywhere else in the United States). Here’s a rundown of how to watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Capitals vs Islanders Preview

The Capitals went 48-26-8 last season, but couldn’t get out of the first round of the playoffs in their defense of the 2018 Stanley Cup title, bowing out against the Boston Bruins in seven games.

On Wednesday, they opened their 2019-20 campaign with a comeback overtime victory over last year’s Stanley Cup champs, the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis took a 2-0 lead eight minutes into each team’s season debut, but Washington captain Alex Ovechkin halved the deficit late in the first period.

Caps defenseman Dmitry Orlov, who tallied 3 goals across 82 games last season, tied the game on a power play in the second.

Washington forward Jakub Vrana, whose 24 goals last year ranked third on the team, accelerated past Blue defenseman Ryan O’Reilly and beat goalie Jordan Binnington with a snap shot 2:51 into overtime for the 3-2 victory.

Over the offseason, Washington acquired bruising defenseman Radko Gudas, hard-hitting forward Garnet Hathaway, and big two-way forward Richard Panik in an effort to add more physicality that can complement speedsters like Vrana, Carl Hagelin, and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

“I think the speed and quickness is a big part of the game, but I do think you have to have the ability to play a heavy game,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said, according to The Washington Post. “I think the balance is the tricky part, to get enough of both in your lineup.”

The Islanders served as one of the league’s bigger surprises in 2018-19, going 48-27-7 in their first season under head coach Barry Trotz despite losing star center Jonathan Tavares in free agency.

They swept the Pittsburgh Penquins in the first round of the playoffs, then suffered 4-0 series defeat against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second.

“I don’t think you ever really get over it,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said in September of the team’s second-round exit, according to The Associated Press. “You learn from it and you take away from it what you can, but it’s always going to be there.”

While several Metropolitan Division squads dramatically overhauled their rosters over the offseason, the Islanders stood pat for the most part.

Crosstown rivals the New York Rangers signed All-Star forward Artemi Panarin to a lucrative seven-year contract and traded for young defenseman Jacob Trouba. Over the state line, the New Jersey Devils landed All-Star defenseman P.K. Subban and hyped forward prospect Nikita Gusev in trades.

“You look at our division, and you talk about teams definitely got better,” Isles forward Jordan Eberle said, per AP. “The additions they made, sometimes they work out, sometimes they don’t. The nice thing with our group, we know what to expect. It’s just a matter of putting in the work, playing the right way.”