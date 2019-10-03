How to Watch Cardinals vs Braves Game 1 Online Without Cable

Fresh off their second consecutive NL East title, the Atlanta Braves will welcome the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday in the opener of the NLDS.

Cardinals vs Braves Game 1 Preview

The main focus for the Braves heading into the postseason was the team’s health, as sluggers Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna both suffered late-season injuries. Acuna has had tightness in his hip, while Freeman has been dealing with bone spurs in his elbow. Both are expected to be in the lineup against the Cardinals for Game 1. of the NLDS

“I’m very encouraged going into (Thursday) that I’m going to have no problems arising at all when I swing,” Freeman said.

Freeman is pleased with what he’s seen, as well as some moves by the Braves front office to bolster the roster for a playoff run.

“Everyone knows this team has a real good chance to win this thing,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said at the time. “When you play well and get rewarded by your front office, it fires up everybody in your clubhouse.”

The Cardinals are also got some good injury news ahead of the series when it was announced that Kolten Wong, who missed two weeks with a hamstring injury, will start Game 1.

“Kolten will be in the lineup,” manager Mike Shildt said.

Getting the ball for the Braves will be Dallas Keuchel, who signed a one-year deal with Atlanta in June. He’s 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 postseason games and won the World Series with the Astros in 2017.

“I’m sure I’ll be a little bit more anxious,” he said. “Not so much nervous, but just because this will be the first time I’m going into the postseason with the Atlanta Braves.”

Right-hander Miles Mikolas draws the start for the Cardinals after an uneven year where he went 9-14 with a 4.16 ERA.

“Just another day at the ballpark. Just another day at work.”

“Maybe a little more stressful. Maybe a little louder. But starting from day one, you know, playing Wiffle ball in the backyard, you’re dreaming of that playoff atmosphere.”

The Braves claimed two of three games in both series in the regular season. The teams last met in the 2012 Wild Card game, which the Cardinals won.

Atlanta is listed as the favorite, listed at -134 on Odds Shark. The total is set at 9 runs.