How to Watch ‘Cartel Crew’ Season 2 Online

Cartel Crew returns for its second season tonight on VH1. The reality series follows cast members as they navigate adulthood and the effects of drug-dealing pasts. Each of them wants to be a role model beyond the drug world, but they struggle to break free of their demons. The season premieres tonight at 9/8c.

‘Cartel Crew’ Season 2 Preview

Michael Corleone Blanco is the son of deceased cocaine queenpin Griselda Blanco. During an interview with the Miami New-Times, he talked about the process of joining a reality series. “I’m from the Blanco cartel, so my family isn’t around anymore,” Blanco revealed. “The ties that we have to the Medellin people or the ties that people think we have to certain entities in Medellin really don’t exist.”

“I saw that [Cartel Crew] was a great opportunity for me to tell the story how my mother would want me to tell it and how I deserve to tell it from a Blanco point of view,” he said. Blanco’s significant other, Marie Ramirez de Arellano, reasoned that they are not exposing anyone by agreeing to star in the series. “We’re not really exposing anybody,” she assured. “We’re just talking about our life.”

Stephanie Acevedo, the daughter of a former cocaine trafficker, echoed her sentiments. “I wouldn’t speak on my father’s past and what we’ve been through if my dad were to be actively currently involved,” she said. “My dad did his time, my dad paid his dues, so for me, I’m just being honest and letting everybody know what I’ve been through.”