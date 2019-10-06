How to Watch Clippers vs Shanghai Sharks Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Clippers Hawaiian vacation is coming to a close. But before they leave the Aloha State, the team will take on the Shanghai Sharks on Sunday.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV. If you don’t have cable or don’t have NBA TV, you can watch the Clippers vs Shanghai Sharks live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBA TV is one of 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch the Clippers vs Sharks live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Sling TV

NBA TV is included in Sling TV’s Sports Extra add-on, which can be added to either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue main channel bundle.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch the Clippers vs Sharks live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including NBA TV.

You can sign up for YouTube TV right here, and you can then watch the Clippers vs Sharks live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

Clippers vs Shanghai Sharks Preview

The Clippers played without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in their preseason debut against the Rockets — and it showed. James Harden and his Houston teammates led pretty much the entire way, winning 109-96.

“We’re still trying to figure out how to do something where he can get his timing and rhythm,” Rivers said. “But we can’t not play live because everybody else needs it. I probably did it the wrong way (earlier this week). I probably erred on the wrong side of that.”

Harden finished with a whopping stat line 37 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists in just three quarters of play.

“A couple of times we could’ve trapped (Harden), and I was like, no, just guard him,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “He’s going to be James Harden at times and that’s fine.”

Shanghai played the Rockets earlier this preseason, losing 140-71. The Sharks boats two names that have NBA experience in Donatas Motiejunas and James Nunnally.

George is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and is unlikely to suit up for any preseason games. Leonard was banged up in last year’s playoffs, but has stated that his goal is to be healthy for the season. During the Raptors championship run a year ago, Leonard implemented a strict load management plan that kept him fresh down the stretch.

“You can make the case no, because you’re getting your reps in practice, you are playing live,” he said. “He played the whole practice today that was live. But will he not play one (preseason game)? I don’t know that. He probably will play one, but I would say I’m not that concerned, either way.”

A bright spot for the Clippers in the loss to the Rockets was second-round rookie Terance Mann.

The 6-foot-7 wing from Florida State had 8 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists against the Rockets, showing off a Draymond Green type of skill set. Clippers players reportedly want to see Mann get more work.

“That’s the guy you always see them talking to, they’re always on,” Rivers said of Mann. “It’s almost like they’re saying, ‘Hey, you’ve gotta get going. You’ve gotta get ready now.’”

With the addition of George and Leonard in the offseason, the Clippers are one of the top two favorites to land a title. Their biggest rival shares a building with them in LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers.