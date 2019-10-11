How to Watch Colorado vs Oregon Football Online Without Cable

The Oregon Ducks will host the Colorado Buffaloes in Pac-12 play on Friday at Autzen Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Colorado vs Oregon Preview

The Ducks have won four straight since falling to the Auburn Tigers 27-21 in their season opener.

On Saturday, they bested the Cal Golden Bears 17-7 to improve to 2-0 in Pac-12 play. The Oregon defense, which has surrendered just 21 points total during the team’s winning streak, held Cal to 256 yards from scrimmage and just 12 first downs.

“I think the belief has always been really high. What we keep seeing in practice is that we still think we can even be even better,” Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal said, according to The Oregonian. “These guys hold themselves to a high standard. They’ve really established that amongst themselves in the locker room, through the way we walk through, and the way we practice. They feel, all of us feel, that we can continue to elevate the standard for that defense and it’s exciting to watch.”

The Ducks defensive front got to Golden Bears quarterback Devon Modster for four sacks. Two of those belonged to freshman defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

“He was able to put his hand in the ground and get off and you saw both those sacks were a product of him unleashing his ability,” Cristobal said, per The Oregonian. “Really great get-off, got the angle, got the tackle to flip his hips and press right through that shoulder, close on the quarterback and (made) a couple of great plays. I think we all know the kind of player he can be. Really happy for him. I know he’s been wanting to explode like that for a while so good to see him do that (Saturday) night.”

Colorado fell to 1-1 in the conference and 3-2 overall on Sunday, losing to the Arizona Wildcats 35-30 at home.

The Buffs took a two-point lead on a James Stefanou field goal early in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats responded with a 13-play, 77-yard touchdown drive to take the lead for good.

“We have a very disappointed locker room,” Colorado head coach Mel Tucker said, according to the CU Independent. “We have to give Arizona a lot of credit. They made more plays than we made. They executed more often than we did. When you play a good football team you can’t afford to leave plays on the field. That is what happened today.”

Eight accepted penalties cost Colorado 85 yards. Arizona committed just one accepted penalty, for five yards.

“Penalties. Those are self-inflicted type of deals,” Tucker said, per the CU Independent. “Maybe it was some of what they were doing, but in our minds, it is more executions, technique and fundamentals. When you are behind the sticks like that, those are drive killers. We all know that.”