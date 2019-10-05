How to Watch Columbia vs Princeton Football Online

The Princeton Tigers football team will host the Columbia lions at Princeton Stadium on Saturday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of college football games and other live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Columbia vs Princeton live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Columbia vs Princeton Preview

Princeton blasted the Bucknell Bison 56-23 last week in their first road game of the season, improving to 2-0.

The sides were tied 14-14 midway through the second quarter, when the Tigers assembled a seven-play, 80-yard touchdown drive and never looked back.

“I thought our guys really kept their focus, they kept battling,” Princeton head coach Bob Surace said, according to Town Topics. “As the game went on, we were able to make enough plays to win.”

Princeton quarterback Kevin Davidson completed 29 of 37 passes for 381 yards and set program and Ivy League records with 7 touchdown passes.

The senior didn’t turn the ball over.

“He did a great job managing his poise, managing the pocket,” Surace said, per Town Topics. “He kept his eyes downfield and he just threw it tremendously well. There were some great throws and the receivers played really well.”

Senior wideout Andrew Griffin made 9 grabs for 200 yards. His 4 touchdown receptions tied program and Ivy League records.

“Griff is one of those guys that if you don’t root for him, something is wrong with you,” Surace said, per Town Topics.

“The guy is an incredible leader, student, person. In my 10 years with the team, he is probably the best student I have ever had here. He is as good a worker as I have ever had and he is just fun to be around. He is fun to coach.”

Columbia fell to 1-1 last week in their home opener, losing to the Georgetown Hoyas 24-10.

Georgetown just barely edged the Lions in yards from scrimmage, 231-224, but held a 5-2 advantage in the turnover department.

The Hoyas got to Columbia quarterbacks Josh Bean and Ty Lenhart for 4 sacks, a pair of which resulted in fumbles that Georgetown recovered. Bean and Lenhart also combined for 3 interceptions.

“Our protection kind of broke down. They played a little bit harder, were able to squeeze the pocket,” Columbia head coach Al Bagnoli said after the defeat, according to the Columbia Daily Spectator. “We just didn’t hold up as well as we are capable of holding up or need to hold up in certainly those situations.”

Bean, a junior, turned the ball over on each of the Lions’ last three possessions.

“[I] gotta be smart and do what I can to make smart decisions, not turn the ball over. Those are important plays, and you can’t have them back,” he said, per the Columbia Daily Spectator. “I just have to be smart with the ball and take care of it. Simple as that.”