How to Watch Cowboys vs Jets Online Without Cable

Sam Darnold makes his much anticipated return under center for the New York Jets as the team plays host to the slumping 49ers on Sunday.

Cowboys vs Jets Preview

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has missed the last three games while dealing with the effects on a bout with mono, but will be on the field as the Jets look for their first win of the season on Sunday.

“Anytime your starting quarterback comes back, guys are going to be excited,” said head coach Adam Gase. “The good thing is, the way he looks at it, he wants to come in and do his job. I don’t think guys are looking at it like now that he’s back all will be all right. They know we have a lot to clean up.”

Against a stiff Buffalo defense, Darnold completed 68.3% of his passes for 175 yards and one touchdown in Week 1. The offensive teammates are excited to have him back after major struggles to move the ball the last three weeks.

“I think Sam is probably one of the most valuable players on the team being the quarterback,” Bell said. “We still haven’t seen everything he can do yet. He’s still a young player and he’s only going to continue to get better. I’m just ready for him to get in the game and make some plays because that’s what he does, he’s a special player. I’ve seen it all during camp, I’ve seen it in the preseason and the first game.”

“He can make plays go longer, he can make every throw, and he’s a leader in the huddle. From my first time being in the huddle with him, he’s a leader and takes control and he speaks up, and that’s big for our team,” wide receiver Demaryius Thomas added. “A lot of guys are excited, I’m excited to finally get to play with him. Me and Gase used to talk about him a couple times before I got here, so I’m excited about that too.”

On the other sideline, the Cowboys are looking for a get right game at MetLife Stadium. After looking like one of the best teams in the NFC and starting the year 3-0, Dallas has been unable to put together a win.

After his own fast start, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has also seen a bump in the road in terms of his production. Last week in a loss against the Packers, Prescott threw for a career-best 463 yards. But he also matched his career high by tossing three interceptions.

“He’s proven to be a very good decision maker over the course of his career,” Garrett said. “Sometimes you can kind of put all those things and make a big generalization about something, (but) it’s important to go back and look at what happened to each of those plays. He’s certainly made a lot of little plays for us and a lot of big plays for us in the passing game over the first five weeks.”

The Cowboys are a touchdown road favorite for the game.