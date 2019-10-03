How to Watch Coyotes vs Ducks Online Without Cable

The Anaheim Ducks kick off their season by hosting the Arizona Coyotes at the Honda Center on Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET and will be on either Fox Sports Arizona (local viewers in Coyotes market), Prime Ticket (local viewers in Ducks market) or ESPN+ (everywhere else in the United States). Here’s a rundown of how to watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device:

If You’re in the Coyotes or Ducks Market: FuboTV

Coyotes vs Ducks Preview

The NHL season continues its opening week with the Anaheim Ducks and Phoenix Coyotes in a west coast clash. Both the Ducks and Coyotes missed the playoffs last year but each added some big pieces in the offseason to hopefully change that this time around.

One of the biggest moves for the Ducks was firing long-time head coach Randy Carlyle, who went 90-48-26 from 2016–19 with the team. The team decided to hire Dallas Eakins, who spent the last four seasons coaching the team’s the AHL squad. That familiarity has helped him in a big way when it comes to the transition.

“It’s an awesome luxury to have because, I don’t know, you just know your way around everything. It’s not like I’m trying to figure out what makes my boss click. I already know all these things.

“My boss is familiar to me, the coaches are familiar to me, the players–we had Nick Ritchie here [in San Diego], we had [Ondrej] Kase here, we had John Gibson here — we had all these players,” he said.

He’s made a good impression on his players as well, including veteran forward Adam Henrique.

“I think everybody’s really buying into what’s happening in the locker room here as a group, ” Henrique said, “which is exciting.”

The team also parted ways with forward Corey Perry, who played his first 988 games of his career in Anaheim, winning one Stanley Cup.

In his absence, the team will rely more on Jakob Silfverberg, who led the team with a career-high 24 goals in 73 games. He’s ready for a bigger role this season.

The Coyotes made one of the biggest moves of the offseason in trading for former Pittsburgh Penguins star Phil Kesel. He joins fellow veteran Carl Soderberg and a young core that includes Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller.

“The ceiling, the way the team has been built, is we’re trying to win a championship,” general manager John Chayka told 98.7 Arizona’s Sports Station’s Bickley and Marotta. “Alex Meruelo (owner) has come in and has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be just a playoff team, he wants to be the best team.”

Anaheim is a slight favorite for the game a -115. The goal total is at 5.5.