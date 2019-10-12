How to Watch Devils vs Bruins Online Without Cable

The Boston Bruins will host the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be on either MSG Network (local viewers in Devils market), NESN (local viewers in Bruins market) or ESPN+ (everywhere else in the United States).

Devils vs Bruins Preview

The Bruins suffered their first defeat of the season on Thursday, losing 4-2 to the Colorado Avalanche to fall to 3-1-0 on the year.

Boston outshot Colorado 41-36 and had goals by Karson Kuhlman and Jake DeBrusk waved off by video review. The 22-year-old DeBrusk, who entered the night with no points across three contests, was credited with an assist on Kuhlman’s second-period tally before Colorado challenged and the officials determined David Krejci had interfered with Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer.

DeBrusk found the back of the net in the third before another challenge led to an offsides ruling.

“Of course [it’s frustrating],” DeBrusk said, according to the Bruins’ official website. “Any time that you get production finally and it gets taken away from you twice, it’s just one of those things where you almost don’t believe it. But at the same time that’s how things are going for me.

“I scored and had an assist tonight, they got pulled back. We should’ve won this game 4-2, but those weren’t goals, I guess. One was offside and goalie interference. They looked at it and that’s how it was. I don’t think it’s gonna snowball, but definitely pissing me off for sure.”

Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak, who’d shut out the Arizona Coyotes in his last start, stopped 32 of 35 shots.

“We played hard, we battled,” Halak said, per the team’s website. “This is a tough building to come in and play. I thought for the most part we did a good job playing hard. Just a hard way to end the road trip when two goals were taken away from us. But can’t really focus on that, we’ve got to put it behind us and take the positives and get ready for Saturday.”

The Devils are winless in four tries. On Thursday, they fell to the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in their second overtime defeat of the season.

New Jersey took the lead three times, only for Edmonton to equalize within six minutes of game action each time.

“I commended our guys,” Devils head coach John Hynes said, according to The Associated Press. “They were a rested team. We were coming off a back-to-back. Obviously, it was a tough loss last night but if you look at the way we competed and the way we played five-on-five, we played a lot to our identity. I think everybody on the team showed up on a gut check game. If you look at that, that’s certainly something to build on.”