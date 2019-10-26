How to Watch Duke vs Northwest Missouri State Basketball Online

The Duke Blue Devils basketball team will host the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats for a preseason exhibition on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be on ACC Network Extra, which can only be watched on ESPN.com or the ESPN app. It’s not an actual TV channel.

Duke vs Northwest Missouri State Preview

The Blue Devils went 32-6 last season, ultimately falling to the Michigan State Spartans in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. They then saw their three leading scorers — forward Zion Williamson and wings R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish — get selected in the lottery of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Over they offseason, Duke added four freshmen ranked among ESPN’s top 40 prospects: center Vernon Carey Jr., forwards Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore, and guard Cassius Stanley.

At Countdown to Craziness, the Blue Devils’ 20-minute intrasquad scrimmage ahead of the season, Carey led all participants with 15 points, doing much of his damage around the basket despite coming to campus with more of a perimeter-oriented game.

“He’s 15 pounds lighter and he’s playing where he knows he can get the ball,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Chronicle. “Literally, he has not played in the post [before]. His footwork and all that comes from his work with us and our staff since about the second week of July. Tonight was outstanding for him.”

Krzyzewski added: “He was actually a guy that you could play through tonight and that was something really good to see. As a result, his team didn’t take as many threes, they had more assists, it kind of gave a rhythm to his team.”

Carey grabbed 3 rebounds, dished 2 assists, and hit his lone 3-point attempt.

“I feel like I can just produce from [the 3-point line] or wherever coach puts me,” the freshman said, per The Chronicle. “Like I said, I’m just working on my versatility to be honest.”

Duke traditionally hosts the reigning NCAA Division II national champions for an exhibition before the following season. In March, Northwest Missouri State bested the Point Loma Nazarene Sea Lions 64-58 in the D-II title game.

“We’ve got a lot returning and that’s sometimes a blessing and a curse,” Bearcats head coach Ben McCollum said, according to the St. Joseph News-Press. “Everything goes pretty good because they know the system, but sometimes that can stick at ‘good,’ so hopefully our guys know what it means to compete and play at a high level.”

The Bearcats won their first national championship in 2017, beating the Fairmont State Fighting Falcons 71-61. Seven months later, they visited Duke for an exhibition, falling 93-60.

“The thing with when you prepare for somebody that elite is you have to do a lot of the little things we preach all the time extremely well, because they are going to hit really tough shots,” McCollum said, per the St. Joseph News-Press.

He added: “We’ll compete and hopefully give them a good look and hopefully make them better. I know we’ll be made better through it.”