How to Watch Eagles vs Vikings Online Without Cable

The Philadelphia Eagles are returning the the building where they won their first Super Bowl as they head to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Vikings on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

Fox (live in select markets, including Philadelphia and Minneapolis) is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. Plus, if you’re looking to watch more NFL beyond this game, FuboTV is a great option, as CBS, NBC and NFL Network are also included, while NFL RedZone is available in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Vikings on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live select markets, including Philadelphia and Minneapolis). It also has CBS, NBC and ESPN, making it the cheapest streaming service to have every channel that will have Eagles and Vikings games this season.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Vikings on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Vikings and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Eagles vs Vikings Preview

Both the Eagles and Vikings got off to slower than expected starts to the season, but have bounced back nicely of late.

Much was made of Minnesota’s struggles through the air, but Kirk Cousins — who signed a massive deal with the team prior to the 2018 season — turned things around against the Giants. He passed for a season high 306 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a QB rating of 138.6.

With the passing game struggling in a big way early, wide receiver Adam Thielen spoke up.

“At some point, you’re not going to be able to run the ball for 180 yards, even with the best running back in the NFL,” Thielen said after a loss to the Bears. “And that’s when you have to be able to throw the ball, you have to be able to make plays, you have to be able to hit the deep balls. You have to do that because otherwise it’s too easy for teams to just tee up and rush the quarterback. We have to be able to run the ball and pass the ball.”

Cousins heard him and fed Thielen for a season-high 7 catches for 130 yards and a pair of scores.

Another Vikes wide receiver Stefon Diggs reportedly wanted a trade. But he admitted this week that the vibe has changed in the locker room.

“I wasn’t unhappy or uncomfortable with my role. I said I wanted to win. That’s where my frustrations were,” Diggs said.

Cousins’ contributions will be especially important against the Eagles, who have the best run defense since 2016 and are allowing a league-low 63 rushing yards per game this season. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is having a career year with 542 yards this season, good for second in the league.

“It looks like they’ve clicked the speed of the film up a little bit. They’re making big plays everywhere. It’s not just Dalvin Cook,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. “We’re a pretty strong run defense. They’re a pretty strong run offense. It’s going to be a great matchup.”

“I really liked his explosiveness, not only with the ball in his hands, but he can catch the ball out of the backfield,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. “There was a lot of explosive plays on his tape. I was really comfortable with him, and we were close to pulling the trigger on that one.”

As for the Super Bowl memories, the Eagles know it will be a little different this time around.

“It’s a great place. Obviously, we had success the last time, but this is different. Crowd is going to be different. Environment is going to be different. It’s a noon game,” Pederson said. “We have to get ourselves ready to play a good football team, and obviously the crowd will be in their favor.”

READ NEXT: How to Watch Eagles Games Without Cable in 2019