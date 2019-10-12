How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs Middle Tennessee Football Online

The FAU Owls football team will host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in Conference USA play on Saturday.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here via ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that includes most FAU, MTSU and C-USA football games this season, tons of other college football and live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch FAU vs MTSU live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Middle Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic Preview

The Owls are coming off a bye week.

They opened their season with back-to-back losses to the Ohio State Buckeyes and the UCF Knights, but have responded with three consecutive victories in which they scored at least 41 points.

Two weeks ago, FAU trampled the Charlotte 49ers 45-27 on the road in their conference opener.

“It’s a super big thing for us,” Owls quarterback Chris Robison said, according to The Palm Beach Post. “The week after next, after the bye, we want to be 1-0 again and win that week.

“I would say that we were controlling the whole game. We were making things happen.”

The Owls dominated the ground game on both sides of the ball, rushing 51 times for 236 yards and 4 touchdowns while surrendering 52 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

Robison completed 20 of 27 passes for 312 yards, 2 touchdowns, and an interception.

“We always say, ‘Pack your run game and pack your defense,’ and we ran the ball and played good defense,” FAU head coach Lane Kiffin said, per The Palm Beach Post.

He added: “Their offense gives you a lot of problems. We were able to stop their run today, which kind of made them one-dimensional at some point. And their quarterback makes a lot of plays.”

The Blue Raiders improved to 2-3 last week, opening their Conference USA schedule with a 24-13 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Marshall reached Blue Raiders territory on all five of their second-half drives but failed to score, turning it over on downs three times and falling victim to a pair of interceptions by MTSU redshirt senior safety Jovante Moffatt.

“I’m really proud of the toughness and the guts we played with today,” MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill said, according to The Daily News Journal. “That was our message all week so the performance out there today was a great testament to how tough this football team is. We did some things that need to be corrected but we did a lot of great things, too.

“What we spent emotionally, we left it all out on the field. If that thing went to overtime we would have stood up and been there. As a coach, that’s all you can ask of your team and I’m really proud of them.”

On Monday, Stockstill noted his defense will be tasked with stopping a quarterback who’s “playing at a really, really high level.”

“He’s protecting the ball, and he’s throwing it with great accuracy,” Stockstill said of Robison, per The Daily News Journal. “He’s doing a great job of running their offense, and statistically, their offense is up there near the top in Conference USA.”