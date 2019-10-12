How to Watch Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina Football Online

Both sitting at 3-2 on the season and sporting a win over a Power 5 school, Sun Belt foes Georgia State and Coastal Carolina meet Saturday at Brooks Stadium.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of multiple Sun Belt football games every week, other college football and live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina Preview

It’s been an up-and-down start to the season for Georgia State, who are looking to secure just their second season above .500 since joining the FBS ranks in 2013.

The Panthers began the year with two impressive wins. First, they went into Knoxville and shocked Tennessee with a 38-30 win at Neyland Stadium. Next, they returned home to beat a solid Furman squad (the Paladins are currently 4-2 and atop the Southern Conference), 48-42. But that was followed with a blowout loss at the hands of Western Michigan and a tough-to-swallow triple-OT defeat against the now 2-4 Texas State Bobcats.

Shawn Elliott’s team bounced back with a 52-38 win over Arkansas State last week, racking up a school-record 722 yards on offense. The dominant offensive attack has mostly been the one consistent for the Panthers this season, as they rank 27th in the country in points per game (33.5) and 14th in rushing yards per game (241.8).

“We’ve been I think very consistent offensively for the most part over the course of the season other than the one Western Michigan debacle we had,” Elliott said. “We’re not trying to be cute or fancy and do a lot of things that try to trick a lot of people, we’re just trying to line up and block them and do the things necessary to be successful.”

The Panthers will meet a Coastal Carolina team that has enjoyed similar offensive success, as the Chanticleers are averaging 33.5 points and 183.2 rushing yards per contest. And while they don’t throw the ball a ton, they’re efficient when they do so, averaging a robust 8.4 yards per pass attempt.

Unsurprisingly, the over/under is set at 64 points, which is one of the highest totals in college football this weekend. In other words, expect a lot of offensive fireworks.

Coastal Carolina has picked up wins over Kansas, Norfolk State and UMass to go with defeats against Easter Michigan and Appalachian State. The latter marked their fifth consecutive Sun Belt loss dating back to last year.

“The five-game losing streak, that is in the back of our minds,” defensive lineman C.J. Brewer said. “But the whole team isn’t trying to think about that, it’s a matter of just getting prepared for this next game. We lost to App. State but it’s over with so now we’re just ready to get on Georgia State so we can start this journey in the Sun Belt and let teams know we’re really here and ready to play.”

The Chanticleers, who are coming off a bye week, are pegged as 4.5-point favorites at home.