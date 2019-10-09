How to Watch Germany vs Argentina Friendly in USA

Germany’s national men’s soccer team will host that of Argentina at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Wednesday.

In the US, the game starts at 2:45 p.m ET. The English broadcast will be on ESPN+, while the Spanish broadcast will be on TUDN. Here’s how to watch either option live online on your computer, phone or other streaming device:

Watch in English: ESPN+

While the game isn’t on TV in English anywhere in the US, you can watch it live on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other original content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Germany vs Argentina on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Watch in Spanish: FuboTV

The Spanish broadcast of the game is on TUDN, which is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Germany vs Argentina on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Germany vs Argentina Preview

Argentina will be without Lionel Messi, who, in August, was suspended from international competition for three months and fined $50,000 by CONMEBOL, South America’s governing body for soccer, after he accused the organization of corruption.

He missed a pair of friendlies in the United States last month — La Albiceleste drew 0-0 with Chile at the Los Angeles Coliseum, then pounded Mexico 4-0 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

“We knew the way that Mexico would play and we came out quickly to generate some chances. We are happy because we played a perfect game,” Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said, according to Mundo Albiceleste. “We knew that Mexico would dominate the first minutes and that’s why we were prepared to go out on the counter attack.

“We gave out the feeling that we are a team, that’s the important thing. Everyone played for their lives for their team mate and for wanting to be in the Argentina national team.”

Striker Lautaro Martínez netted a hat trick and midfielder Leandro Paredes scored from the penalty spot. All four goals came in the first half.

“We knew that if we recovered the ball, we would have to get it quickly to the striker,” Scaloni said, per Mundo Albiceleste. “It’s not good if we just defend well. We analyzed Mexico a lot and we were courageous enough to do what we had to do in this match.

“I keep thinking that the result is secondary. We value that the team feels strong, that he who doesn’t play feels as valued as Lautaro who scored three goals.

“We want an Argentina national team that is competitive, that our opponents respect us. There are a few times where you have to change the position of certain players and they are very well prepared for it.”

Germany head coach Joachim Löw announced FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen will start in net against Argentina. His No. 1 choice, team captain Manuel Neuer, will get the nod when the team plays Estonia four days later.

Löw has been under pressure to make ter Stegen, 27, the team’s No. 1 netminder ahead of the the 33-year-old Bayern Munich star.

“Together with [goalkeeper coach] Andreas Kopke, we’ve decided that Marc will play in Dortmund and Manu in Tallinn. We’ve discussed it with both players,” Löw said, according to Goal.com. “I have confirmed numerous times that Manuel Neuer is our captain and our No. 1 regarding the European Championship — so long as nothing extraordinary happens.”