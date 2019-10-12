How to Watch Holy Cross vs Brown Football Online

The Brown Bears football team will host the Holy Cross Crusaders in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday.

The game (12:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of college football games and other live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Holy Cross vs Brown live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Holy Cross vs Brown Preview

The Bears fell to 1-2 last week, losing at home to the Rhode Island Rams 31-28.

Brown trailed 24-14 late in the third quarter before touchdowns on consecutive possessions staked them to a four-point advantage. The Rams responded with a six-play, 63-yard touchdown drive that put them on top for good.

“What an incredible game,” first-year Brown head coach James Perry said, according to The Westerly Sun. “I knew it was going to be such. Our guys have been practicing awesome and I think that really showed.”

Bears junior quarterback EJ Perry completed 35 of 52 passes for 420 yards, a trio of touchdowns, and a pair interceptions.

URI junior wideout Isaiah Coulter burned the Bears for 171 yards and a score on a career-high 12 catches. Fellow Rams receiver Aaron Parker made seven grabs for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Parker ranks second in the FCS in receiving yards, with 682.

“That’s as tough as it gets,” Perry said of covering Parker and Coulter, per The Westerly Sun. “I thought we did an excellent job in many ways. I said before the game I thought [Parker] was the best receiver in the country and I stand by that. We knew that it wasn’t just him. They have an excellent quarterback and Coulter played phenomenal. The stats are the stats. He was incredible. It is tough when literally the best receiver in the country is playing right next to him. Who do you cover?”

Holy Cross opened their Patriot League schedule with a comeback win over the Bucknell Bison last week, improving to 2-3 on the year. They trailed 14-0 in the second quarter after junior quarterback Connor Degenhart threw a pick that was returned for a touchdown.

Degenhart led touchdown drives of 92 and 70 yards on the Crusaders’ next two possessions to tie the game up ahead of halftime.

“We did enough to lose it,” Holy Cross head coach Bob Chesney said, according to the Telegram & Gazette. “Spotting them 14 points, on the road, then coming back — that’s not an easy thing to do.”

Crusaders redshirt senior defensive lineman Kevin Bucceroni blocked a Bucknell field goal attempt on the opening drive of the second half. Seven plays later, Degenhart gave Holy Cross the lead for good with his second rushing score of the day.

“I took that first step and nobody blocked me. It was like a dream come true,” Bucceroni said, per the Telegram & Gazette. “I got my hands up and it went right off my forearm. That was a big momentum change. That got us up 21-14 and that was the game.”