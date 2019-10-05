How to Watch Harvard vs Howard Football Online

The Harvard Crimson football team will host the Howard Bison on Saturday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of college football games and other live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Howard vs Harvard live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Howard vs Harvard Preview

The Bison (1-4 overall, 1-1 in the MEAC) enter the matchup in a state of turmoil.

On Tuesday, starting quarterback Caylin Newton announced he was leaving the team and declaring to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

“I have guys on that team I consider to be brothers, and my body is used to playing on Saturdays,” Newton said, according to The Undefeated. “Going into this season, I wouldn’t have imagined being in this moment. This is all a surprise.”

He added: “I arrived at this university a boy and I’m leaving a man, and Howard University developed me. I’ve met so many lifelong friends and brothers on the team, and so many powerful and influential people. Coming to Howard was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life, and I wouldn’t trade this life-changing experience for anything in the world.”

Newton noted on Twitter that he intends to graduate from Howard in May.

He sat out of the Bison’s 37-29 defeat to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats last week, notifying the school a day earlier of his intention to miss the game.

Having played just four games this season, the junior will retain two years of eligibility.

In 25 games across three seasons for the Bison, Newton completed 51 percent of his passes for 5,876 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,318 yards and 17 scores.

The same day Newton made his announcement, HBCU Gameday reported on allegations, made by parents of Howard players, that head coach Ron Prince had verbally abused and intimidated members of the team.

“Howard University does not tolerate verbal abuse or threats of any kind,” the school said in a statement. “The safety and well-being of our students is of paramount importance and always our number one priority. We are taking swift action to understand and investigate the allegations pertaining to the treatment of student-athletes on the football team.”

The Crimson (1-1 overall, 1-0 in the Ivy League) trampled the Brown Bears 42-7 last week in their home opener.

Harvard outgained the Bears 521-267 as junior quarterback Jake Smith completed 22 of 29 passes for 299 yards, 4 touchdowns, and an interception.

“I think [I’m] just progressing as a quarterback in the system, having all the experience behind me, and having more confidence because of it,” Smith said, according to The Harvard Crimson. “I’m able to just see the defense faster, process information, and move through my routes quicker and it just makes the game slow down so much for me. It’s just going to continue to get better from here.”