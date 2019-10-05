How to Watch Iowa vs Michigan Football Online Without Cable

The Michigan Wolverines football team will host fellow Big Ten squad the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.

Iowa vs Michigan Preview

Last week, the Wolverines (3-1 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten) bounced back from a demoralizing loss to the Wisconsin Badgers by blasting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 52-0 at home.

Michigan’s defense held the Scarlet Knights to just 152 yards from scrimmage; the Badgers hung 487 yards on the Wolverines in their 35-14 victory in Madison.

“Definitely helps us a lot as a team get that confidence back,” sophomore linebacker Cam McGrone said, according to The Michigan Daily. “Because last week was a little down but this game with this goose egg, it definitely lifted our spirits.”

The offense bounced back as well. A week after getting shut out for the first 42 minutes of the Wisconsin loss, they amassed 476 yards from scrimmage, finding the end zone on their first two possessions three of their first four.

“Any time after a loss like that, it can go two ways,” Michigan senior quarterback Shea Patterson said, per The Michigan Daily. “And we worked hard every single day in practice, trusted the game plan. I just really like the way we responded as a team.”

Patterson ran in a trio of touchdowns and completed 17 of 23 passes for 276 yards, a score, and a pick.

“He did really good,” junior wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones said, per The Michigan Daily. “Sat back there and made some really good throws. His reads. Every assignment that he did, he did well today.”

He added: “Whenever he plays good, everybody plays good.”

Michigan sophomore running back Christian Turner rushed 11 times for a game-high 48 yards and a touchdown, adding a catch for another 6 yards.

“Shea’s one of the best guys I know about handling his mentality,” Turner said, per The Michigan Daily. “Media likes to bash him and stuff like that, but Shea’s a baller and we all believe in Shea and Shea believes in us.”

The Hawkeyes (4-0, 1-0), who also held Rutgers scoreless earlier this season, are coming off a 48-3 pasting of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Iowa scored on all but two possessions and outgained their foes 644-216.

“Certainly pleased with the way we played today,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said, according to 247Sports. “Thought the guys were focused and ready to go. For the most part we controlled every phase of the game so that was good to see.

“Some concerns coming into the game, any time you come off a bye week, that’s always something that you’re anxious about, and you never quite have the right answer on that but the guys handled that really well, and not playing a conference opponent, that also can factor into. Bottom line is I think our guys showed up ready and they competed hard so that was good to see.”