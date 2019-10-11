How to Watch Islanders vs Hurricanes Online Without Cable

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the New York Islanders at PNC Arena on Friday.

Islanders vs Hurricanes Preview

These sides met in the Eastern Conference semifinals five months ago. Carolina swept the Islanders, only to fall to the Boston Bruins in four games a round later.

The Hurricanes have rebounded with four straight wins to open their 2019-20 campaign. On Tuesday, they pounced on the Florida Panthers with four unanswered first-period goals before holding on for a 6-3 victory.

Ryan Dzingel capped Carolina’s first-period blitz with a power-play tally, assisted by Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov.

Dzingel scored again 91 seconds into the second period for a 5-0 lead.

“Coming in here and getting some momentum early was huge,” the 27-year-old said, according to The Associated Press. “Obviously, we’d like to finish a little bit better, but we’ll work on that.”

The Panthers took 40 shots across the final two periods, scoring once in the second and twice in the third. Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer made 47 saves on the night.

“You’re just willing yourself to make saves and hang in there and try and stay square and hope they hit you,” Reimer said, per AP. “Our guys had some huge blocks there at the end and it was fun to be a part of.”

The Islanders have yet to play on the road, having sandwiched regulation losses around a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

On Tuesday, James Neal overwhelmed the Isles with four goals in a 5-2 Edmonton Oilers win.

“We were looking for an easy game,” Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said, according to the team’s official website. “I’m disappointed with that because we knew it wasn’t going to be. You’ve got to hand it to them. It was not a great start, we had too many turnovers, we were too soft on the battle and we took too many penalties.”

He added: “Right now, I’m considering a lot of changes with guys that have been working hard. We’ve got to be better. This is a good league. You get tested every night.”

Noah Dobson, a 19-year-old rookie making his NHL debut, logged his first career point, setting up Matt Martin on the doorstep for New York’s second goal.

“It was pretty surreal,” Dobson said, per the team’s site. “You work your whole life to play in the NHL and going for the lap in warmup it really sinks in. Obviously not the result we wanted, but it was a good experience overall and I really enjoyed it, it’s something I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.”