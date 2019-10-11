How to Watch Jazz vs Pelicans Preseason Online Without Cable

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Utah Jazz in NBA preseason play on Friday.

Jazz vs Pelicans Preseason Preview

On Wednesday, Williamson led all participants with 29 points in a 127-125 preseason victory over the Chicago Bulls, logging 27 minutes before checking out with 3:54 remaining in the third quarter.

“We have to get him moving,” Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said, according to ESPN. “We want him in space. We want to play him in space. The way you can do that is you have to get him on the move. I thought we did a good job, and he did a good job and being able to finish.”

The former Duke Blue Devils star shot 12-of-13 from the field, adding 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal. All of his attempts came with 5 feet of the hoop.

“It was not trying to stay still,” Williamson said, per ESPN. “Sometimes I find myself standing still. If I feel like I’m standing, I circle around and try to find an open spot.”

The 6’7″, 285-pound forward impressed Bulls head coach Jim Boylen.

“I was amazed at his body control for a guy that big,” Boylen said, per ESPN. “I was amazed where it looked like moments where he wasn’t going to get to the rim, but he did.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen him in person. I saw him in the summer league for the five minutes he played or whatever it was, so it’s amazing for a guy that big to kind of be able to slither through and snake through things and get to the rim, even though people are in front of him. It’s a heckuva skill.”

The Pelicans are 2-0 in the preseason.

Utah is 1-1. On Wednesday, they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 133-99.

In his first action since being acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies via trade, veteran Jazz point guard Mike Conley went 0-of-6 from the field, scoring 6 points in 17 minutes. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, entering his third NBA season, went 5-of-9 for 14 points in 18 minutes.

“A lot of us, our first time really playing together,” Conley said, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. “My first game. I think Donovan’s first time playing with the new group. Just trying to figure out everybody and the system, all the new faces. But we’re still trying to stay true to our principles, do the right things defensively.”

He added: “We played a good team tonight, obviously. They look like they just came back from the Eastern Conference finals. They’re still clicking. We’ve got a lot to improve on. That’s OK.”