How to Watch Kansas vs Pittsburg State Basketball Online

The Kansas Jayhawks will host the Pittsburg State Gorillas at the Allen Fieldhouse Thursday. The Jayhawks are ranked third in the AP’s top 25 preseason poll, and this will be their second exhibition game of the season.

The game (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch KU vs Pittsburg State live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of several Kansas and Big 12 basketball games this season, tons of other college basketball and live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Kansas vs Pittsburg State live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Kansas vs Pittsburg State Preview

The Jayhawks are coming off an 86-56 win against Fort Hays State in their first exhibition game a week ago. Kansas was without starting point guard Devon Dotson in that game. Dotson was dealing with an ankle injury, but Jayhawks coach Bill Self said recently that Dotson would be back to face Pitt State. “Unless something happens tomorrow, he’s in. I mean he practiced full speed on Saturday and Sunday and Monday. He went through those three days in a row,” Self said.

The Jayhawks will be likely be without senior Isaiah Moss, however. Moss has been dealing with a nagging hamstring issue. When asked about Moss’s hamstring, Self said: “I would say not great, but I wouldn’t say defeated either. It’s just those hamstrings … I can see how uncomfortable it could be for somebody that has a nagging one of those. And certainly he does.”

In their first exhibition game, Kansas was led by a dominant back court: Ochai Agbaji and Marcus Garrett combined for 36 points between them. Look for them to contribute again against Pitt State. Self also said Mitch Lightfoot will likely play in this game.

As for the Pittsburgh State Gorillas, they finished their campaign last year with a 17-13 mark, and they were picked to finish eighth this season in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll. They were picked to finish fifth by the MIAA Preseason Media Poll. Pitt State will be led by senior forward Christian Edmondson, who averaged 6.8 points and 5 rebounds a game last year.

Sophomore guard Ray Elliott, forward Dejon Waters Jr. and senior guard Marcel Cherry will also be likely contributors against the Jayhawks.

This will be the last game for Kansas until their big showdown against Duke coming up at Madison Square Garden on November 5.

As a Division II team, the Gorillas are beyond a long shot to win this game. History certainly isn’t on the team’s side. Kansas leads the overall series against Pittsburg State, 12-0, including an 8-0 record in exhibition games. Coupled with this, the Jayhawks have won 30-straight exhibition games going all the way back to 2012. Kansas has also scored over 100 points in 29 exhibition games, 13 of which came under Self.