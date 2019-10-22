How to Watch Kings Games Online Without Cable 2019

Led by De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley, the Sacramento Kings have one of the most exciting young cores in the NBA and look intent on putting an end to their 13-year playoff drought in 2019-20.

Kings games this year will be on either NBC Sports California (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Kings games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Kings Channels Included: NBC Sports California (select markets), ESPN, TNT, ABC (select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

NBC Sports California, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on NBC Sports California, making Hulu my favorite option for in-market viewers to watch every televised Kings game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Kings games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

Kings Channels Included: NBC Sports California (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

NBC Sports California, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on NBC Sports California, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Kings games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The ABC games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Sacramento Kings 2019 Season Preview

Though they missed out on the playoffs, the Kings had their best season in over a decade in 2018-19, winning 39 games for the first time since their 44-win campaign in 2005-06.

Still, they fired head coach Dave Joerger and replaced him with former Los Angeles Lakers head coach and Golden State Warriors assistant Luke Walton over the offseason.

Point guard De’Aaron Fox and shooting guard Buddy Hield broke out in 2018-19. Fox, in his second season, averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. In his third year, Hield scored a career-high 20.7 points per game.

Bogdan Bogdanović, a 26-year-old wing, proved to be a steadying presence off the bench in his second season, putting up 14.1 points and 3.8 assists.

The Kings were busy in free agency this summer, bringing in experienced two-way players like point guard Cory Joseph, wing Trevor Ariza, and center Dewayne Dedmon, who discovered a 3-point shot with the Atlanta Hawks across the last two seasons.

Sacramento also re-signed forward Harrison Barnes, and brought in athletic 26-year-old center Richaun Holmes.

“Everybody knows the Western Conference got extremely tough and it was tough before this,” Fox said, according to The Associated Press. “It’s gotten a lot tougher. At the same time, we feel like we’ve gotten better as a team. It would be a lot more disappointing to miss the playoffs.”

Big man Marvin Bagley, the second overall pick in 2018, impressed as a rookie, averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. But he was seventh in rookie of the year voting — the players picked at No. 3 and No. 4 in last year’s draft, Luka Dončić and Trae Young, were first and second.

“Some positives came from last season, especially in the summer,” Bagley said, per The Associated Press. “But not making the playoffs was something I thought about all summer. I just had that in the back of my mind that we still got to get to the playoffs and show everybody what we can do.”

Walton’s been tasked with improving a defense that ranked 20th in defensive rating last year. In the same season, his Lakers were 12th in defensive rating despite limited talent on that side of the ball.

“We have the foundation of it and now it’s just getting better at everything, getting all the terminologies down, communicating,” Fox said the team’s defense, per The Sacramento Bee. “I think that’s one of our main aspects. We need to be able to communicate. And then (it’s) just taking it personal on defense, being able to keep guys in front of you.”