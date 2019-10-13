How to Watch Golden Knights vs Kings Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Kings will host the Vegas Golden Knights at the Staples Center on Sunday.

Golden Knights vs Kings Preview

The Kings entered the third period of their Saturday tilt against the Nashville Predators with a 4-1 lead, only to watch the lead evaporate in under 12 minutes. They rebounded with a trio of goals in the game’s final minute, winning 7-4 and improving to 2-2-0.

“The guys played well enough to win, we just gave it back,” Kings head coach Todd McLellan said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “My satisfaction is to see them happy, playing the music [in the locker room postgame], and understanding who we can become.”

Kings right wing Dustin Brown scored and added a pair of assists, one of which led to center Alex Iafallo’s game-winner. Los Angeles left wing Ilya Kovalchuk and centers Anze Kopitar and Michael Amadio each had a goal and a helper.

“We had a tough stretch the first 10 minutes of the third, but then we had a lot of grade-A scoring chances before we got the goal that put us ahead,” Brown said, per the Los Angeles Times. “I think it’s encouraging we’re not down in the dumps after blowing a three-goal lead at home.”

The Golden Knights blasted the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Saturday to improve to 3-2-0 on the season.

The Flames scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period to take a 2-1 lead, but Vegas right wing Mark Stone evened things up just over two minutes later, the first of five unanswered Golden Knights goals.

“When you get your team going like we had tonight, all four lines contributed, that’s a big part … you’re excited when you see that,” Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said, according to The Associated Press. “Not too often our so-called fourth line are gonna get three goals in a game, but they went out there, they did their jobs, they kept the game simple, they worked really hard … they did their job and they got rewarded for it.”

Stone, who assisted on Vegas’ first goal, has 8 points this season, ranking seventh in the NHL as of Sunday.

The Knights’ two-game weekend represents their first back-to-back test of the year.

“We’re looking forward to it, it’s gonna be a tough game,” Gallant said of Sunday’s tilt, per AP. “L.A. had a real good game today … they’ll be on a high tomorrow. We’ll go in there tonight, no morning skate tomorrow and get ready for a game tomorrow night and it should be a real good hockey game. They’re playing real well this year, doing a real good job.”