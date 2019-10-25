Knicks vs Nets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Knicks vs Nets game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

Kyrie Irving gets his first taste of the battle of the boroughs on Friday night when the Brooklyn Nets host their cross-city rivals, the New York Knicks at Barclays Center.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Nets on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either MSG Network (Knicks market) or YES Network (Nets market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch either of those channels live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in New York, Brooklyn & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, MSG and YES Network are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Nets on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Brooklyn & Other Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, YES Network is part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library. MSG is not included with Hulu.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Nets on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. A free trial is available until October 29, meaning you can watch this game at no cost.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Nets and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com (one-team pass, all-team pass or all-team, commercial-free pass), but they also have a free trial through October 29.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Nets and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Knicks vs Nets Preview

Two former Duke standout guards will be on display on Friday night in this season’s first meeting between cross-city rivals, the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) and the New York Knicks (0-1).

Kyrie Irving, who played at Duke during the 2010-2011 season, will get to experience his first Nets-Knicks rivalry game at the Barclays Center on Friday.

The six-time NBA All-Star, who was acquired by the Nets in the offseason, got off to a historic start on Wednesday night in his Brooklyn debut, scoring 50 points in a 127-126 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Irving made 17-of-33 shots including seven three-pointers in his epic debut but ended up missing what would have been the game-winning basket at the buzzer in OT.

“The job wasn’t done. So that 50 just goes into just another few numbers that — it holds value, but really … when you don’t get a win,” Irving said.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks’ third overall draft pick out of Duke, RJ Barrett, had an impressive professional debut on Wednesday night, scoring 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field.

The Knicks battled back from 16 down in the first half to take the lead heading into the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs but ultimately fell 120-111.

There were positive signs for the Knicks in their opener, including strong performances from both Marcus Morris who led the team with 26 points and Julius Randle who tallied 25 points and 11 rebounds.

The Nets won three out of the four games with the Knicks last season including both meetings held in Brooklyn.

LAST MEETING:

Nets beat the Knicks 109-99 in Brooklyn on Jan. 25, 2019

ODDS:

Nets -9

Total Points Over/Under: 225.5