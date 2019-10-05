How to Watch Lakers vs Warriors Preseason Online Without Cable

Two teams that feature vastly different looking rosters than a year ago will get their first taste of the preseason as the Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers at the brand new Chase Center on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT.

Lakers vs Warriors Preseason Preview

After five straight NBA Finals appearances and three titles, a new era has started in Golden State, with star Kevin Durant and veterans Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston all departing in the offseason.

On top of that, sharpshooting guard Klay Thompson is out until at least the All-Star break recovering from a torn ACL, putting extra pressure on remaining veterans Draymond Green and Stephen Curry to run the show. With a lot of new faces, Green told ESPN that these early practices and games are key.

“You get used to a certain thing for so long, and then it’s not that,” Green said. “The normal reads that you would make, just kind of second nature, you got to make sure they’re there. It’s just a lot more making sure everyone’s on the same page, or getting there. Everybody’s not on the same page, which is to be expected, so just getting everybody there is the difference.”

The Warriors made an interesting in the offseason to fill the void of Durant’s departure, bringing aboard All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell. He signed a $117-million deal over four years, but it was believed by many that he was not destined for the team long-term and was more of a stopgap as Golden State gathered pieces for another run. That doesn’t appear to be the case.

“I’m trying to be nice, but that is the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard,” a Golden State executive told RealGM. “A 23-year-old All-Star on a four-year deal better be someone you can trade easily, or we’re all idiots. Did we sign D’Angelo to trade him? No. We signed him because we had an opportunity to land an All-Star to replace the All-Star we were losing. Let’s not play conspiracy theory here.”

The Lakers are set to test out their new super-duo in LeBron James and big-man Anthony Davis in the preseason game.

In his first season with the Lakers, James averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 55 games. However, he was hampered by a nagging groin injury that ended his season early and the Lakers missed the playoffs.

After months of courting the idea, the Lakers pulled the trigger and traded for Davis, who accounted for 25.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 blocks a year ago. Having a versatile big like Davis gives the Lakers a lot of flexibility to try new looks, including running LeBron at point and AD at center.

“We have so many different lineup packages that we can probably go to throughout the course of the season,” James said. “So we’re just trying out a few things now in practice — going with smaller lineups, going with bigger lineups, going with quicker lineups, going with slower lineups. But that’s the luxury of having our personnel — we have the ability to do multiple things. So that’s what practice is all about, being able to work on those things.”

The Lakers are listed as 1.5-point favorites for the game, which has a total of 226.5.