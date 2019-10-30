How to Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal Carabao Cup in US

Liverpool will host Arsenal at Anfield Stadium in the Carabao Cup quarter-final this Wednesday.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Liverpool are coming off of a Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur Sunday. It was a 2-1 comeback victory, and they defeated the MK Dons by a score of 2-0 in their first Carabao Cup game of the season in late September. They may be without starter Mohamed Salah against Arsenal, however. Salah is nursing an injured ankle, and considering that Liverpool may have their sights set on their Premier League and Champions League ambitions, they may sit several key players against Arsenal, including Virgil van Dijk, who suffered from dead leg against the Spurs.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been hot for the Reds as of late, and could be a spark should he get the start. Joel Matip is also doubtful to play, which means Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren could start and/or see increased playing time in his absence.

Arsenal are fresh from a blown game against Crystal Palace in which they let a 2-0 lead end in a 2-2 tie. They would love nothing more than to notch a win against Liverpool Wednesday. They’re also dealing with a bit of drama with one of their team leaders, however, and that drama could be a factor in this match.

The Gunners are in the process of deciding whether or not they should allow team captain Granit Xhaka to remain captain. Xhaka didn’t take kindly to fans booing and jeering him as he was subbed off against Crystal Palace. Xhaka jeered right back at fans, and swore at them, telling them to “f*** off” according to a report by The Sun. Manager Unai Emery let it be known he was unhappy with his captain: “Xhaka was wrong. Now we need to stay calm and speak to him inside the club about that reaction,” Emery said.

Xhaka’s actions have left many wondering whether he’ll get much–if any–playing time against the Reds. Joe Willock may see increased playing time in his absence, as could Lucas Torreira, an aggressive player who leads the team in tackles.

The Reds have won the last four, including two League outings at Anfield: a 5-1 win last December and most recently, a 3-1 victory in August. Liverpool looks to win the Carabao Cup trophy for the first time since 2012, while Arsenal last won it nearly two decades prior, in 1993. The Gunners are underdogs in this match, and a victory against a Liverpool team that has had their number recently would be an upset.