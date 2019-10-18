How to Watch ‘Long Island Medium’ Season 15 Online

Long Island Medium returns tonight on TLC. The reality series follows medium Theresa Caputo as she helps her clients find closure, and connect with loved ones who have passed on. She series also follows Theresa’s personal life and her family. The fifteenth season airs tonight at 9/8c.

If you are hoping to catch the show but do not have a cable subscription or TLC added on to your cable package, there are still plenty of ways to watch the special online. Read on for details.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch TLC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

TLC is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch TLC live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include TLC.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of TLC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

‘Long Island Medium’ Season 15 Preview

Theresa sat down with E! News to discuss the latest season of Long Island Medium. She touched on her abilities, as well as her interactions with other celebrities. “People ask me all the time: ‘Who is your favorite celebrity? What is your most memorable reading?'”, she revealed. “And honestly, I have to say first of all, anyone that wants me to share my gift with them I consider it an honor and a privilege. It helps them so how can you say which reading was better? What I found interesting about the celebrities, they were so different this year. Each reading was so different.”

“They are all different but things that I never had before,” Theresa added. “Taylor Dayne’s experience was so unique. Wayne Brady was amazing. Louie Anderson was so emotional. The things that came out, even I was like what?! I get shocked every single time I channel spirit. Every single time.”

Theresa also discussed some of the encounters she has during season fifteen, and how they don’t always go according to plan. “Sometimes we might not be ready,” she revealed. “Someone will say, ‘I read your books, I watched Long Island Medium, I’ve been to your live shows and then their loved ones start speaking to them and they clam up and they look like a deer in the headlights. It’s really interesting. Sometimes were not ready to hear things in the physical world.”

“People ask me all the time, ‘Is this a burden?’,” she remarked. “It’s the hardest thing to do, to go on this emotional rollercoaster, feeling someone’s pain, sorrow, loss and grief — and then in the next moment their loved ones are giving them the gift of laughter and peace. I wouldn’t trade what I do for the world.”