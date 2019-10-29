How to Watch Louisville vs Bellarmine Basketball Online Without Cable

The Louisville Cardinals play their only exhibition game on Tuesday night against the Division II Bellarmine Knights, in preparation for a highly-anticipated 2019-2020 campaign.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET

Louisville vs Bellarmine Preview

The Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball team will play an exhibition game on Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center against one of the top teams in Division II, the Bellarmine Knights.

Louisville comes into the 2019-2020 season with high expectations, ranked No. 5 in the preseason AP Poll.

The Cardinals return six of their top seven scorers from a 20-14 campaign last season and have a Top 10 recruiting class coming aboard this year.

The spotlight will be fixed on Louisville Junior forward Jordan Nwora this season. Nwora, who averaged 17 points per game last season, was named the 2019 preseason ACC Player of the Year and was selected to the first-team preseason All-American team by the Associated Press.

Second-year coach Chris Mack will look to improve on a season that ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament when the seventh-seeded Cardinal were upset by No. 10 Minnesota, 86-76.

Louisville has won 20 or more games in each of the last 17 seasons; a feat shared by only Kansas, Duke and Gonzaga.

The Cardinals will open up their regular season with an early ACC battle at Miami on Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, their opponent for the exhibition game, Bellarmine also has high hopes for the upcoming season.

The Knights are ranked No. 3 in the Division II preseason poll by Street and Smith’s and are coming off a season in which they went 28-5, won their third straight Great Lakes Valley Conference title and made their 11th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Bellarmine has had much success in the last decade, winning the 2011 NCAA Division II National Championship and making Final Four appearances in 2012, 2015 and 2017.

The Knights are moving to NCAA Division I in 2020-21, where they will be joining the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Bellarmine won’t have to travel far for Tuesday’s game, as they are located less than four miles from the University of Louisville’s campus.

Read the full game notes here.

LAST MEETING:

Louisville beat Bellarmine 81-60 in an exhibition contest on Oct. 28, 2018.