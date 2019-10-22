How to Watch Nationals vs Astros Game 1 Online Without Cable

The 115th World Series opens up on Tuesday night in Houston with a marquee matchup between two of the game’s best starting pitchers – the Astros’ Gerrit Cole vs. the Nationals’ Max Scherzer.

World Series Game 1: Nationals vs Astros Preview

If you like pitching, you will love the 115th Fall Classic, which gets underway on Tuesday night in Houston.

In a throwback matchup of two of baseball’s best starting pitching rotations, the Houston Astros will take on the Washington Nationals, with two bonified aces meeting in Game 1.

The Astros, fresh off their dramatic pennant-clinching walk-off win over the New York Yankees on Saturday, will start their all-world ace Gerrit Cole on Tuesday.

Cole has remarkably not lost a game since May, going 19-0 with a 1.59 ERA and 258 strikeouts in 169 1/3 innings in his previous 25 starts, including the postseason.

Opposing Cole on the mound will be Nationals’ ace Max Scherzer.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has been dominant in his previous two starts this postseason, allowing only one run on five hits with 18 Ks in 14 innings.

The Nationals, who are playing in their first World Series in franchise history, will be well-rested after having a week off following their sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS.

Washington has prided themselves on resiliency this season, having come back from the depths of despair on multiple occasions. Their remarkable run has included bouncing back from a 19-31 start to win the NL East, rallying late in the NL Wild Card game to beat the Milwaukee Brewers and taking down the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in extra innings in a decisive Game 5 in the NLDS.

The Astros, who were the best team in baseball this season with 107 wins, are coming off a hard-fought six-game series with the New York Yankees that they wrapped up on Saturday night when José Altuve hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to win the American League pennant.

Houston will be looking to win their second title in three seasons. They captured their first World Series championship in franchise history in 2017 when they beat the Boston Red Sox in a thrilling seven-game series.

ODDS:

Game 1: Astros -200

Total Runs Over/Under: 6.5