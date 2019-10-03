How to Watch Nationals vs Dodgers Game 1 Online Without Cable

After a thrilling Wild Card win, the Washington Nationals have the tall task of taking on the NL West Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who are hungry for another shot at the World Series.

Game 1 starts Thursday at 8:37 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TBS. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

TBS is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Nationals vs Dodgers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the game up to three days after its conclusion even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes TBS.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Nationals vs Dodgers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

TBS is included in either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch the Nationals vs Dodgers live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Nationals vs Dodgers Game 1 Preview

The Nationals were just a few outs away from seeing their season end against the Brewers in the Wild Card when a three-run eighth inning changed everything. With two outs, Juan Soto delivered a bases-loaded single against Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, a hit that would eventually send the Nats to the next round.

“We’re all excited about what happened yesterday,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said on Wednesday, “but they understand what’s ahead of them.

“We started off horrible, as we all know, and we vowed that we wouldn’t quit. I told the boys, ‘I promise you, stay with it, don’t quit, this will turn around.’ And it did. And here we are today.”

The National enter the game on a nine-game winning streak and broke a streak of futility in winner-take-all games. They had previously been 0-3 in those type of contests.

“We’ve been here a bunch of times. Never kind of broke through,” said Ryan Zimmerman. “Finally caught a break.”

The Dodgers won a franchise-record 106 games this season and cruised to the NL West title by a whopping 21 games over the Arizona Diamondbacks. After weeks of playing games that didn’t matter, it’s time for L.A. to take care of business in the postseason. The Dodgers have fallen in the World Series the last two seasons, last year to Boston and in 2017 to the Astros.

“Our only goal is to win a championship,” manager Dave Roberts said. “We are equipped to accomplish that goal.”

Walker Buehler will get the ball for Game 1 for the Dodgers, making it the second year in a row Clayton Kershaw won’t be opening the postseason for L.A. But Buehler is playing down the significance of the start.

“Around here I don’t know if one, two or three really matters,” Buehler said. “The order’s a little bit less significant than people want to make it out to be.”

For the Nationals, it will be Patrick Corbin getting the nod. The Nationals believe that they have three aces, but both Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg pitched against the Brewers.

“If you look at Corbin, Strasburg, we haven’t had a whole lot of success against those two guys,” Roberts said. “The success or limited success we have had against Scherzer, it’s very limited still.”

The Dodgers are a heavy favorite at -163 and the total is set at a modest 7.5 runs.